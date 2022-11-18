ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Escaped Ga. inmate jumps into freezing lake to avoid K9, catches hypothermia, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate is back in jail after he tried to avoid deputies by jumping into a freezing lake, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Zachariah Murray was being held in the Troup County Jail when he didn’t return from a work release program more than a month ago.

Deputies said on Wednesday night they found Murray in a truck and pulled him over on Hill St. in LaGrange. Instead of pulling over, they say he sped off.

Once a LaGrange officer stopped the car on Upper Big Springs Road near the I-85 overpass bridge, he ran from the car.

K9 Chapo was able to find Murray in the woods a mile away when he jumped into a lake to avoid the K9.

After spending some time in the cold water, Murray got hypothermia and had to ask the officers to help him. Murray was then carried out of the woods.

Murray was taken to Well Star West Georgia Hospital for treatment and was released. He has since been taken back to the Troup County Jail.

It is unclear what additional charges he will face.

