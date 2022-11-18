ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Firefighters investigate cause of south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are looking into what caused a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire was at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Firefighters said they got the call around noon and when they arrived, they could see smoke...
Local families speak out about loved ones lost to opioid epidemic

TULSA, Okla. — Two local mothers are speaking out and sharing their stories after losing their sons to the opioid epidemic. Families supporting Families in Oklahoma is a group that regularly meets inside Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine to talk about their loved ones. Like Rider. “He always made people laugh,”...
Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
Oklahomans propose ballot initiative to secure reproductive freedoms

TULSA, Okla. — A citizen-led ballot initiative to restore reproductive freedoms to Oklahomans passed the challenge period Monday. State Question 828 (SQ828) was filed on Oct. 31, 2022, and the deadline to file any protests against the ballot initiative was Monday at 5 p.m. SQ828 would propose a constitutional...
Northeastern State basketball team to return to Jack Dobbins Field House after almost 10 years

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University (NSU) men’s basketball team returns to Jack Dobbins Field House for the first time in nearly a decade on Monday at 7 p.m. The team’s return to the field house is a part of a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of the NSU men’s basketball 2003 NCAA National Championship team and to honor Jack Dobbins, who passed away in March of 2022.
