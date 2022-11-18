Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
KOKI FOX 23
Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD asks public’s help identifying woman who stole a gun from a downtown apartment
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they suspect stole a gun from an apartment in downtown Tulsa on Nov. 14, 2022. Police said the apartment belongs to the owner of The Gypsy Coffee House, and it sits on top of the coffee shop. The burglar...
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KOKI FOX 23
Missouri man pleads guilty using violence against witnesses in a kidnapping, murder investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Another person has pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from communicating with law enforcement about the kidnapping and murder of a Joplin, Missouri, woman, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded...
KOKI FOX 23
House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters investigate cause of south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are looking into what caused a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire was at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Firefighters said they got the call around noon and when they arrived, they could see smoke...
KOKI FOX 23
Local families speak out about loved ones lost to opioid epidemic
TULSA, Okla. — Two local mothers are speaking out and sharing their stories after losing their sons to the opioid epidemic. Families supporting Families in Oklahoma is a group that regularly meets inside Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine to talk about their loved ones. Like Rider. “He always made people laugh,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries to give Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries is giving Thanksgiving baskets to those in need within the Tulsa community. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, volunteer groups with Restore Hope Ministries will be providing 400 baskets to families in the local area. Volunteers and sponsors include Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Program will fund emergency home repairs for Broken Arrow residents
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A new Broken Arrow program will fund emergency home repairs for eligible residents. The Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program benefits income-eligible, owner-occupied, single-family homeowners who live within Broken Arrow city limits. The city said the program will fund projects that are an immediate threat to the health and safety of residents.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahomans propose ballot initiative to secure reproductive freedoms
TULSA, Okla. — A citizen-led ballot initiative to restore reproductive freedoms to Oklahomans passed the challenge period Monday. State Question 828 (SQ828) was filed on Oct. 31, 2022, and the deadline to file any protests against the ballot initiative was Monday at 5 p.m. SQ828 would propose a constitutional...
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs Education Foundation gives more than $80,000 grants to teachers
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Some Sand Springs teachers won big Tuesday morning. The Sand Springs Education Foundation gave out more than $80,000 of grants to teachers to use for projects and lessons. Clyde Boyd Middle School 6th grade science and STEM teacher Sandy Gilstrap couldn’t hold back her excitement...
KOKI FOX 23
TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public School board member - who represents McLain High School - is expressing concerns over the clear backpack policy for the school. Board member Jennettie Marshall said the rule singles out McLain. The rule comes after 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed outside the school’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Northeastern State basketball team to return to Jack Dobbins Field House after almost 10 years
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Northeastern State University (NSU) men’s basketball team returns to Jack Dobbins Field House for the first time in nearly a decade on Monday at 7 p.m. The team’s return to the field house is a part of a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of the NSU men’s basketball 2003 NCAA National Championship team and to honor Jack Dobbins, who passed away in March of 2022.
