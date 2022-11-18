ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzwater trails Frederick County executive race by less than 1 percentage point

Buy Now Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner shows canvassers a ballot containing an error as counting continued on Thursday. Staff photo by Bill Green

Heading into what could be the final day of ballot counting in Frederick County, Democrat Jessica Fitzwater trailed Republican Michael Hough by 862 votes — less than 1 percentage point — in the race for county executive, results from ballot counting on Thursday show.

Fitzwater, a two-term County Council member, was behind Hough, a two-term state senator, by more than 1,500 votes after ballot counting on Wednesday.

