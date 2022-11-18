Read full article on original website
Traveling this Thanksgiving? Here’s the forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly this evening but our “warming” trend continues with temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight. Spots in the low 30s by tomorrow morning with a light breeze. A few isolated slick spots possible with any re-freezing. Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for...
Thanksgiving week weather: Warmup ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night as temperatures fall into the 20s, and some places the teens, by early tomorrow morning. Thankfully, the breeze will be a bit calmer. There will still be a slight wind chilly early Tuesday morning. Bundle up. With temperatures below freezing overnight, refreeze is...
Mostly sunny, seasonable temps returning Wednesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit warmer tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and then 30s. We will have a few isolated spots dip into the upper 20s. Another chance for any melting to re-freeze by tomorrow morning causing slick spots. Another beautiful day tomorrow afternoon with highs in...
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.
Cleveland firefighter struck by car is mourned: ‘Too good of a guy to leave this Earth too soon’
Johnny Tetrick was working a rollover crash on Interstate 90 on Saturday when he was struck by a fast-moving car that left the scene. He died at a hospital. “We lost a great man,” his longtime neighbor said.
Kenny's 'gone to the birds' this holiday season at Lake Metroparks
Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton was showing off his bird calls at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland. Kenny previews the Lake Metroparks Candy Land family fun event and explains why things have 'gone to the birds'. http://goto.lakemetroparks.com/candyland.
Cleveland Metroparks is stuffed with great Thanksgiving holiday activities
There are lots of Thanksgiving holiday activities happening in the Cleveland Metroparks all week long. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about outdoor fun for the entire family including 'drop-by' turkey themed programs at nature centers and specially planned hikes. www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
It's 'pitch practice' time for Cleveland Chain Reaction finalists
It's a lesson in 'perfecting your business pitch' before these local entrepeneurs have to deliver their pitch in front of investors. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton is with some of the finalists from season five of Cleveland Chain Reaction as they get advice from the pros before the big day. www.clevelandchainreaction.org/
