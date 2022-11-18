ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Traveling this Thanksgiving? Here’s the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly this evening but our “warming” trend continues with temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight. Spots in the low 30s by tomorrow morning with a light breeze. A few isolated slick spots possible with any re-freezing. Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for...
Thanksgiving week weather: Warmup ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night as temperatures fall into the 20s, and some places the teens, by early tomorrow morning. Thankfully, the breeze will be a bit calmer. There will still be a slight wind chilly early Tuesday morning. Bundle up. With temperatures below freezing overnight, refreeze is...
Mostly sunny, seasonable temps returning Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit warmer tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and then 30s. We will have a few isolated spots dip into the upper 20s. Another chance for any melting to re-freeze by tomorrow morning causing slick spots. Another beautiful day tomorrow afternoon with highs in...
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.
Cleveland Metroparks is stuffed with great Thanksgiving holiday activities

There are lots of Thanksgiving holiday activities happening in the Cleveland Metroparks all week long. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about outdoor fun for the entire family including 'drop-by' turkey themed programs at nature centers and specially planned hikes. www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
It's 'pitch practice' time for Cleveland Chain Reaction finalists

It's a lesson in 'perfecting your business pitch' before these local entrepeneurs have to deliver their pitch in front of investors. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton is with some of the finalists from season five of Cleveland Chain Reaction as they get advice from the pros before the big day. www.clevelandchainreaction.org/
CLEVELAND, OH

