Timothy Dalton thinks the Daniel Craig era of the 'James Bond series was "terrific." The 76-year-old actor starred as the 007 spy in the movies 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill' but admitted that what the cast and crew with trying to do with his Bond films in the 1980s is what actually ended up happening in the late 2000s and up until the early 2020s when the leading role was assumed by Daniel Craig.

2 DAYS AGO