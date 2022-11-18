ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mobile sports betting to launch Wednesday in Md.

MARYLAND – Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that Maryland’s mobile sports wagering market will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven mobile sportsbooks will go live for the initial launch on Wednesday:. Barstool Sportsbook. BetMGM. BetRivers. Caesars Sportsbook. DraftKings. FanDuel. PointsBet. Three additional mobile sportsbooks have...
AAA urges having vehicles road ready ahead of holiday weekend

DELMARVA – Nearly 1 million Marylanders are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend. That’s why AAA Mid-Atlantic wants to remind motorists to make sure your vehicle is road ready. AAA anticipates around 9,000 drivers will be stranded in the state. To avoid being one of them,...
Delaware State Police requesting help in finding missing 15-year-old

DELAWARE –Alexis Marrero, a 15-year-old girl, has been missing since the beginning of October, and she is now an endangered missing person. The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. On October 1st, 2022, Alexis left the Christiana Mall. State police are unsure...
DSP warning public about leaving cars unattended while idling

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. We’re told police have recently handled numerous vehicle thefts throughout the State of Delaware. Police say a large majority of the thefts have taken place at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go inside a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
