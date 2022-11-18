Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Maryland Mobile Gambling Launch: State touts safety as users begin placing bets via cellphone
MARYLAND- Today marks the launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland, and regulators are stressing the safety measures that new options will offer. The seven sports books that were given clearance to launch today, all have built-in features designed to detect problem gambling and alert users of their spending habits.
Mobile sports betting to launch Wednesday in Md.
MARYLAND – Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that Maryland’s mobile sports wagering market will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven mobile sportsbooks will go live for the initial launch on Wednesday:. Barstool Sportsbook. BetMGM. BetRivers. Caesars Sportsbook. DraftKings. FanDuel. PointsBet. Three additional mobile sportsbooks have...
Delaware gun rights groups file another lawsuit challenging buy-back program, ban on assault weapons
DOVER, Del. – Gun rights groups and sports clubs in Delaware have filed yet another a lawsuit against the Carney Administration, this time challenging a buy-back program for large capacity magazines and a ban on assault-style weapons. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association (DSSA) filed a legal injunction on Tuesday,...
Del. Workforce Development Board surveys needs of First State business owners
DELAWARE – Delaware’s workforce is rebounding from COVID-19. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still needs to be met for employers, according to the Delaware Workforce Development Board (DWDB). Looking At The Needs. “We’re looking at the needs of the state as a whole, to come...
AAA urges having vehicles road ready ahead of holiday weekend
DELMARVA – Nearly 1 million Marylanders are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend. That’s why AAA Mid-Atlantic wants to remind motorists to make sure your vehicle is road ready. AAA anticipates around 9,000 drivers will be stranded in the state. To avoid being one of them,...
Md. Attorney General overrules past opinions supporting racially discriminatory laws
MARYLAND – Come next year, Maryland will have a brand new Attorney General. Before incumbent Brian Frosh leaves office, he wants to make it clear that Maryland does not stand for racism. “A sordid history”. Frosh calls Maryland’s history of segregation and discrimination “sordid”. He says much of it...
Delaware State Police requesting help in finding missing 15-year-old
DELAWARE –Alexis Marrero, a 15-year-old girl, has been missing since the beginning of October, and she is now an endangered missing person. The Delaware State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. On October 1st, 2022, Alexis left the Christiana Mall. State police are unsure...
DSP warning public about leaving cars unattended while idling
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. We’re told police have recently handled numerous vehicle thefts throughout the State of Delaware. Police say a large majority of the thefts have taken place at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go inside a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Help for the holidays: how to support those battling addiction, poor mental health
DELMARVA – For many, the holiday season comes with joy and love. But for some, it can also bring a battle to maintain sobriety and take care of mental health. Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or substance abuse, there are things you can do to stay healthy.
