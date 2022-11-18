Read full article on original website
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
David Andrews injury: Latest update on when Patriots center could return
The New England Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while. After reporting earlier Monday that it was feared Andrews could potentially miss the rest of the campaign...
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
Micah Parsons estimated as non-participant with knee, ankle injuries
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s game that he was fine, and coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that Monday. But Parsons is on the team’s estimated practice report as a non-participant with ankle and knee injuries. He left for a few plays Sunday after his left leg got...
Zach Wilson: The way I handled Sunday wasn’t right
During Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s last visit with the media, he said he didn’t feel like he let the defense down in last Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots. That comment was not well received in the Jets locker room and Wilson addressed it during a Wednesday session with reporters from the team’s facility. Wilson said he sought out teammates to tell them that his response on Sunday was not the correct one.
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Justin Fields has separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments
Bears quarterback Justin Fields clarified the injury to his left shoulder, saying he has “a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments, basically an AC joint.”. Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, and said afterward that if the game was today, he would not be able to play. He called the pain “pretty high” and said he feels it “pretty much every throw” on his follow through.
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle off Jets practice squad
The New England Patriots stole another one from the New York Jets on Tuesday. Just two days after beating their division rival on a game-winning punt-return touchdown, the Patriots reportedly have signed offensive tackle Connor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. McDermott, originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, played one snap against New England on Sunday.
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
NFL: Key block during Jets-Patriots punt return came from the side
The Jets and Patriots seemed to be headed for overtime. Until they weren’t. The score was knotted at three. The Jets were punting with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Marcus Jones caught the ball at the New England 16. He broke to the right sideline. And off...
Justin Fields on his injured left shoulder: The pain right now is pretty bad
Justin Fields was not wearing a sling to protect his injured left shoulder after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, but the Bears and their quarterback don’t know how bad it is yet. Fields took a cart back to the team’s locker room after the game, receiving an X-ray...
Zach Wilson looks like the latest Jets QB the Patriots have broken
The Bill Belichick graveyard of NFL quarterbacks may have added another New York Jets tombstone. Zach Wilson delivered another dreadful performance Sunday against the Patriots, completing just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the Jets' 10-3 loss to New England. Wilson's lack of accountability after that performance apparently frustrated some of his Jets teammates, and head coach Robert Saleh said it was no guarantee Wilson would start in Week 12.
Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman
Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it
The Eagles added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to their roster last week and both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh had a hand in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts. The two players split a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and combined to make seven tackles in their first game action for any team during the 2022 season. After the game, Joseph, who turned 34 last month, said that he felt he “did my job” despite having limited practice time with the team and that he hopes to use the rest of the season as a chance to show the league that he still has a lot left in the tank.
