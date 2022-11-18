Read full article on original website
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to...
kitco.com
Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
The market is watching the Fed like a hawk to see when it pivots. Too bad the Fed is split on what to do
Fed official James Bullard says interest rates will have to go even higher. Even Federal Reserve officials are divided over whether interest rate hikes are denting inflation. Earlier this month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 of a percentage point, the year’s sixth rate hike, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
msn.com
Gold futures end lower, post weekly loss as dollar bounces with bets on hawkish Fed official comments
Gold prices ended the week lower on Friday, a day after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested during a presentation that the Fed’s benchmark policy right might need to rise as high as 7%. Price action. Gold prices for December fell $8.60, or 0.5%, to end at...
The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is
After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.
CNBC
European markets head for lower open as investors gauge economic outlook
European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.
Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
US News and World Report
Asian Stocks Down After Wall St Weekly Loss on Rate Fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was...
3 Reasons Why The Trade Desk Is the Best Growth Investment Today
Despite a terrible economy, this adtech company has great fundamentals and prospects.
CNBC
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
