NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion deepens, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday as investors priced for the likelihood that growth will stall as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates in an effort to stamp out historically high inflation. Surprisingly strong retail sales...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to...
kitco.com

Market sentiment for gold adjusts to recent Fed officials' comments

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines sentiment as, “an attitude, thought, or judgment prompted by feeling: predilection.: a specific view or notion: opinion.: emotion.: refined feeling: delicate sensibility especially as expressed in a work of art.: emotional idealism.”. As it pertains to the financial markets, market sentiment is the view or...
ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street

American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC

European markets head for lower open as investors gauge economic outlook

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
US News and World Report

Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors

(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
DELAWARE STATE
US News and World Report

Asian Stocks Down After Wall St Weekly Loss on Rate Fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was...
CNBC

Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar

Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...

