US News and World Report

Bank of Israel Says to Raise Rates More Than Expected Amid High Inflation

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a point and said it believes more hikes were needed to cool inflation, still running above 5%, while the economy remains strong and the labour market is tight. The move was expected to be...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
AOL Corp

Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus for today,"...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. "Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
US News and World Report

Fed Minutes Anticipate a Slowdown in Interest Rate Hikes ‘Soon’ and a Recession in 2023 as ‘Likely’

Federal Reserve officials agreed in November that they would need to soon slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, minutes of the meeting released Wednesday show. While noting that inflation had still not shown significant signs of abating, “a substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate,” the minutes said.
US News and World Report

ECB Still Has Long Way Ahead of It on Rate Hikes -Ifo President

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will certainly raise its interest rates considerably, though how far it ultimately goes will depend on how the economic situation develops, the head of Germany's Ifo economic institute told Reuters on Tuesday. "The ECB still has quite a long way ahead of it,"...
US News and World Report

China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses

U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
US News and World Report

'Substantial Majority' of Fed Officials See Slowdown in Rate Hikes 'Soon'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A "substantial majority" of policymakers at the Federal Reserve's meeting early this month agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank's rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
US News and World Report

New Zealand Delivers Record Rate Hike, Flags 2023 Recession

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday hiked interest rates by a record amount and warned the economy might have to spend an entire year in recession to bring sky-high inflation under control. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 75...
kitco.com

Federal Reserve minutes may show mixed opinions amidst its members

Federal Reserve officials have a wide spectrum of opinions on what to do about inflation that continues to run exceedingly hot. Speaking with CNBC’s Closing Bell, Loretta Mester, Cleveland’s Federal Reserve President said that the pace of rate hikes could be slowed, but inflation figures were not yet convincing enough to stop the hikes entirely.

