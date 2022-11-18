Read full article on original website
Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
RBNZ set to deliver biggest rate hike ever as it eyes three month break
WELLINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank is expected to deliver its biggest ever rate point hike this week as it continues efforts to temper inflation ahead of a three-month break.
RBNZ Governor says central bank policy now officially contractionary
WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor said on Thursday benchmark interest rates needed to go higher and the country also needed to go into recession to get spiralling inflation under control, which would mean pain for some home owners.
US News and World Report
Bank of Israel Says to Raise Rates More Than Expected Amid High Inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a point and said it believes more hikes were needed to cool inflation, still running above 5%, while the economy remains strong and the labour market is tight. The move was expected to be...
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
Business Insider
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
NBC New York
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
AOL Corp
Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus for today,"...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation
OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. "Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
US News and World Report
Fed Minutes Anticipate a Slowdown in Interest Rate Hikes ‘Soon’ and a Recession in 2023 as ‘Likely’
Federal Reserve officials agreed in November that they would need to soon slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, minutes of the meeting released Wednesday show. While noting that inflation had still not shown significant signs of abating, “a substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate,” the minutes said.
US News and World Report
ECB Still Has Long Way Ahead of It on Rate Hikes -Ifo President
BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will certainly raise its interest rates considerably, though how far it ultimately goes will depend on how the economic situation develops, the head of Germany's Ifo economic institute told Reuters on Tuesday. "The ECB still has quite a long way ahead of it,"...
US News and World Report
China Boosts Efforts to Control Western Infrastructure, Key Industries - NATO
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
US News and World Report
'Substantial Majority' of Fed Officials See Slowdown in Rate Hikes 'Soon'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A "substantial majority" of policymakers at the Federal Reserve's meeting early this month agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank's rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
US News and World Report
New Zealand Delivers Record Rate Hike, Flags 2023 Recession
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday hiked interest rates by a record amount and warned the economy might have to spend an entire year in recession to bring sky-high inflation under control. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 75...
Swedish central bank raises policy rate to 2.5%, will keep hiking
STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday to 2.5% and signalled it would tighten policy further next year.
kitco.com
Federal Reserve minutes may show mixed opinions amidst its members
Federal Reserve officials have a wide spectrum of opinions on what to do about inflation that continues to run exceedingly hot. Speaking with CNBC’s Closing Bell, Loretta Mester, Cleveland’s Federal Reserve President said that the pace of rate hikes could be slowed, but inflation figures were not yet convincing enough to stop the hikes entirely.
