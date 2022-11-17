Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
US News and World Report
FTX Shows Need to Regulate Crypto Before It Gets Big, Says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
Biogas producers Amp Americas, BerQ RNG up for sale -sources
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The owners of two North American renewable natural gas (RNG) producers have put them up for sale, after new U.S. tax incentives and recent big investments in the sector gave hope they can cash out for top dollar, people familiar with the matter said.
Analysis-Canada deals hammer blow to inflation hedge tool just as investors need it most
TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada is facing pressure to reverse its decision to end issuing real return bonds, a product pension plans rely on to ensure that inflation, currently at its most volatile in decades, does not erode the assets they set aside to pay benefits to retirees.
CNBC
The big new Exxon Mobil climate change deal that got an assist from Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
This retailer surprised investors with a great earnings report, but the best could be yet to come.
CNBC
These controversial ETFs take big risks for massive returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm about to harvest some losses on my high-flying tech fund? Well, I go harvest losses. I can use a ProShares Long QQQ, and I can have my exposure to the end of the year and figure things out later."
US News and World Report
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
US News and World Report
U.S. Regulator Warns of Pump-And-Dump IPOs, Many From China
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) warned on Thursday it was seeing a number of small initial public offerings (IPOs), including many from China, which constituted pump-and-dump schemes that investors should stay away from. Most of these initial public offerings raise less than $25 million...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold
Pfizer has more going for it than just its COVID-19 products. Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisitions strategy continues to pay off. Vertex is poised to move beyond cystic fibrosis into several new markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Was Sliding Today
The retailer posted strong third-quarter results, but management's outlook is cloudy. The company hinted that a possible recession could cause it to miss its goal of hitting $10 billion in annual revenue by 2024. Trading at price-to-earnings ratio of less than 8, the stock looks like a smart buy. You’re...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat?
T. Rowe Price’s net revenue and earnings both dipped at double-digit rates in the third quarter. Even with near-term challenges, the Dividend Aristocrat’s payout remains sustainable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023
Beneath every grand house (err... portfolio) is a strong foundation. Build yours this year.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of GoodRx Holdings Fell 18.7% Lower This Week
GoodRx's stock started declining on Nov. 8 after the company's third-quarter earnings report. Analysts also downgraded their price targets for the company. GoodRx has resolved a dispute with a major grocery chain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy Pfizer and 1 Reason to Sell
Pfizer’s stock is down more than 19% this year as investors look past the pandemic. Yet, the company saw third-quarter earnings per share rise 6% year over year. It has also been active in acquisitions and has several late-stage drugs in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article with...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: TAM takedown, green card layoffs, when to ignore investor advice
Several months later, we’ve since learned that cutting marketing budgets doesn’t make early-stage startups healthier, but it is a great way for VCs to reduce burn rates across their entire portfolio. As Rebecca Szkutak reported this week, SaaS startups that ignored this advice outperformed the ones that followed...
CoinDesk
Mobile-Focused Blockchain Celo Partners with Ethereum-software Firm ConsenSys
Mobile-first blockchain Celo announced today a partnership with ConsenSys, an Ethereum-software firm that helped engineer the Merge. The deal will allow Celo to make use of ConsenSys’ Infura infrastructure. Celo developers will be able to build with Infura, which will help make the blockchain more scalable. Developers will also be able to deploy Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dapps) built with Truffle. Truffle is a development environment where Ethereum smart contracts can be tested.
