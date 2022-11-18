ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Capan III Earns Korn Ferry Tour Status

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Former FGCU men's golf standout Frankie Capan III has earned his Korn Ferry Tour card. Capan III finished tied for eighth at the Korn Ferry Q-School Tournament in Savannah, Georgia, to earn partial exemption status. With this finish, he is now guaranteed 12 starts and will receive exempt status through the first two re-orders of the tour next season.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Men’s Basketball Advances to Meet Drexel in 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals

ESTERO, Fla. – FGCU head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers knows his Eagles can play quality basketball. Now he wants to see it in back-to-back games. Chambers and the Green & Blue get that opportunity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, when they take on Drexel in the semifinals of the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena. Fresh off Monday night's 82-61 victory over Northern Kentucky that improved FGCU to 3-2, Drexel (3-1) awaits after downing UT Arlington 59-38.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Tishara Morehouse Named ASUN Player of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Averaging 16 points per game in the two FGCU women's basketball team's victories over the weekend, graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Western Nebraska CC) was named the ASUN Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Morehouse's first conference honor of the 2022-23 season is her third selection in her third year representing the Green & Blue. For the 25th-ranked Eagles, it is the 63rd time an FGCU women's basketball student-athlete has earned the ASUN Player of the Week accolade.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy