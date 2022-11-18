FORT MYERS, Fla. – Averaging 16 points per game in the two FGCU women's basketball team's victories over the weekend, graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Western Nebraska CC) was named the ASUN Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Morehouse's first conference honor of the 2022-23 season is her third selection in her third year representing the Green & Blue. For the 25th-ranked Eagles, it is the 63rd time an FGCU women's basketball student-athlete has earned the ASUN Player of the Week accolade.

