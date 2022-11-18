Read full article on original website
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Capan III Earns Korn Ferry Tour Status
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Former FGCU men's golf standout Frankie Capan III has earned his Korn Ferry Tour card. Capan III finished tied for eighth at the Korn Ferry Q-School Tournament in Savannah, Georgia, to earn partial exemption status. With this finish, he is now guaranteed 12 starts and will receive exempt status through the first two re-orders of the tour next season.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Claims Spot in Gulf Coast Showcase Title Game vs. Kansas City Wednesday
ESTERO, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team advanced to the championship game of the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase where it meets Kansas City for the title Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena and the game is available on FloHoops. FGCU (4-2) out-muscled...
fgcuathletics.com
Career Night for Thompson Sends Eagles Past Drexel, Into Gulf Coast Showcase Title Game
ESTERO, Fla. – FGCU men's basketball coach Pat Chambers calls senior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) "I.T." And in Tuesday night's 67-59 victory over Drexel, Thompson most definitely was "IT" for the Eagles. Thompson dropped a career-high 27 points on the Dragons, including 17 in the second half,...
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU’s 12 3-pointers Help Secure 82-61 Victory Over Northern Kentucky in 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. – Few things are prettier in basketball than when a shooter is in the zone. FGCU junior guard Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) found himself in the zone with four of the Eagles' 12 3-pointers and 14 points off the bench in an 82-61 win over Northern Kentucky on Monday night.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Men’s Basketball Advances to Meet Drexel in 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals
ESTERO, Fla. – FGCU head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers knows his Eagles can play quality basketball. Now he wants to see it in back-to-back games. Chambers and the Green & Blue get that opportunity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, when they take on Drexel in the semifinals of the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena. Fresh off Monday night's 82-61 victory over Northern Kentucky that improved FGCU to 3-2, Drexel (3-1) awaits after downing UT Arlington 59-38.
fgcuathletics.com
Tishara Morehouse Named ASUN Player of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Averaging 16 points per game in the two FGCU women's basketball team's victories over the weekend, graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Western Nebraska CC) was named the ASUN Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Morehouse's first conference honor of the 2022-23 season is her third selection in her third year representing the Green & Blue. For the 25th-ranked Eagles, it is the 63rd time an FGCU women's basketball student-athlete has earned the ASUN Player of the Week accolade.
