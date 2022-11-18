ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Biden administration says Mohammed bin Salman should be granted sovereign immunity in Khashoggi civil case

By Stephanie Kirchgaessner in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqYgv_0jFAjZZ300
The Biden administration’s move effectively ends an attempt to hold Mohammed bin Salman responsible for 2018 killing of Khashoggi.

The Biden administration has told a US court that Mohammed bin Salman should be granted sovereign immunity in a civil case involving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, effectively ending a last ditch attempt to hold the Saudi crown prince legally accountable for the 2018 killing.

In a filing released on late on Thursday night, the Biden administration said the crown prince’s recent promotion to the role of prime minister meant that he was “the sitting head of government and, accordingly, immune” from the lawsuit.

“The United States government has expressed grave concerns regarding Jamal Khashoggi’s horrific killing and has raised these concerns publicly and with the most senior levels of the Saudi government,” the Department of Justice said in its filing, adding that the US had also imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions related to the murder.

“However, the doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law and has been consistently recognized in longstanding executive branch practice as a status-based determination that does not reflect a judgment on the underlying conduct at issue in the litigation,” it said.

The government’s filing included an attached letter from Richard Visek, acting legal adviser to the US state department, instructing the Department of Justice to submit a “suggestion of immunity” to the court.

Legal experts say the US government’s position, which was filed to a US district court, will likely lead judge John Bates to dismiss a civil case brought against Prince Mohammed and his alleged accomplices by Hatice Cengiz, the outspoken fiancee of Khashoggi.

Dawn, a pro-democracy advocacy group that was founded by the murdered Washington Post columnist, was a co-plaintiff in the case, which alleged that Prince Mohammed and other Saudi officials acted in a “conspiracy and with premeditation” when Saudi agents kidnapped, bound, drugged, tortured and killed Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Dawn’s executive director, issued a scathing rebuke of the administration in the wake of its decision, calling it an “unnecessary, elective action that will serve only to undermine the most important action for accountability for Khashoggi’s heinous murder”.

“It’s beyond ironic that President Biden has single-handedly assured [Mohammed bin Salman] can escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do everything to hold him accountable. Not even the Trump administration did this,” she said.

In June, Bates invited the Biden administration to weigh in on whether it believed Prince Mohammed should be granted sovereign immunity in the matter, and agreed to give the US government two extensions before demanding that it file its views by 17 November.

A legal observer close to the matter said it has always been understood that, even though the US government is not a party to the civil claim, its views would be decisive, and that the judge in the matter would very likely proceed with the case or dismiss it depending on the US government’s position.

The Biden administration’s decision – which in effect will extinguish Cengiz’s last hope for justice – will likely be met with intense criticism by Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who have pressed the administration to take a tougher stance against its Middle East partner. One lawyer close to the matter said the decision was “disastrous for accountability, for human rights, for impunity”.

The legal decision also makes clear that US president Joe Biden has fully abandoned a campaign promise to hold Prince Mohammed accountable for Khashoggi’s murder.

It raises questions about Biden’s public remarks last month, in which he said Saudi Arabia would face “consequences” for leading an Opec+ decision to cut oil production, a move that was seen by the US administration as siding with Russia over the interests of American allies.

People familiar with the matter said the decision was reached after a “big debate” at the top levels of the White House, with some senior US officials arguing that it would be difficult to defend the Biden administration’s claim that human rights are at the centre of its foreign policy while simultaneously allowing “MBS”, as the crown prince is known, to skirt accountability for his alleged role in the murder.

Cengiz’s lawyers have argued that she turned to the US courts for help because no other forum – including her native Turkey – had an independent enough judiciary to fairly adjudicate her complaint. Prince Mohammed has denied he had personal involvement in the Khashoggi murder.

It has been clear since June that the future of the case hinged on the question of whether in the eyes of the US government Prince Mohammed – widely seen as Saudi’s de facto ruler – was considered a sovereign, like a president or king, since in most cases sovereigns are considered immune from US lawsuits.

When Biden first entered the White House, he declined to engage with Prince Mohammed directly. His press secretary argued repeatedly at the time that the prince – though seen as Saudi’s de facto leader – was not Biden’s counterpart.

At the same time, US intelligence agencies released an unclassified report that said Prince Mohammed had likely ordered Khashoggi’s murder. The president’s stance changed last summer, when he visited Jeddah and met with the crown prince, giving the heir to the throne a fist bump.

The question over whether the prince was indeed a sovereign got more complicated in September when King Salman declared that Prince Mohammed would be elevated to the position of prime minister. The decision, which was made public just days before the US government was due to weigh in on the Cengiz case, was seen by human rights defenders as a ploy to avoid accountability for the Khashoggi killing.

If the civil case is allowed to proceed – which is unlikely – it would allow Cengiz and Dawn to seek a deposition of the crown prince. If Prince Mohammed lost the case, he could be liable for damages.

“It would mean that any time he comes to the US – if he were to be found guilty – they would be able to serve notice and issue a fine. It would be humiliating and would effectively mean he could not travel to the US again,” said Bruce Riedel, a former CIA analyst and fellow at Brookings.

It is unlikely any of this will now come to pass.

“The pariah is now above the law,” Riedel said.

Comments / 726

vicki Robertson
5d ago

If he's granting sovereign immunity to a Saudi Prince he really should grant it to the people of Jan 6th that only tesspassed on the Capitol considering the people own the house they trespassed upon...Trespassing is a misdemeanor and what that guy did was a big felony....😮

Reply(46)
332
William Smith
5d ago

So Joey is going to give immunity to the guy that told him to pound sand when Joey asked him to increase oil production, watch The Biden's bank accounts, something just doesn't sound right, but than again, it is the Bidens!!!

Reply(6)
129
live free or die
5d ago

No justice as long as Biden is president throwing & treating the economy in the garbage because the only one laughing all the way to the bank is him & the Chinese paying him really good like millions. This dog & pony show will be over in 2024 when this country will see a sign of relieve.

Reply(37)
108
Related
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin smirks as he’s asked about ‘sending everyone to heaven’ in nuclear war

Vladimir Putin smirked after he was asked to reassure the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club that the world is not on the verge of nuclear war.Speaker, Fyodor Lukyanov told the Russian president that "a lot of people became nervous" after he pointed out the country's "nuclear presence".The speaker asked: "Remembering your statement here four years ago that we would all go to heaven. We are in no hurry, are we?"After responding with a long pause, Mr Lukyanov pointed out that the president’s silence was "alarming".While smirking, Putin responded: "I did that on purpose so you would be on your guard. The effect has been achieved."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukrainians queue for water months after Russians cut off city’s main supplyPutin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservistsHuge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
The Guardian

The Guardian

508K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy