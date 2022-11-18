Beloit College puts duo on All-MWC Football Team

BELOIT—Beloit College head football coach Ted Soenksen is back on the recruiting trail this week hoping to find future Buccaneers the likes of Gavin Thorpe and AJ Fitzpatrick.

The two sophomores were both recently honored by the Midwest Conference. Defensive back Thorpe became Beloit’s first First Teamer selection since 2018. Wide receiver Fitzpatrick earned Second Team honors.

Soenksen and his staff found Thorpe in Homestead, Fla., where he led his high school conference in interceptions as a senior, just as he did this season in the MWC. His six picks tied for eighth-most in NCAA Division III.

“Gavin was in the same defensive backfield with three guys who had Division I offers,” Soenksen said. “He was kind of an overlooked guy even though he led his conference in interceptions. He was a slightly-built guy who was overlooked on film.”

That was Beloit’s gain, obviously. He led the MWC with 11 passes defended. He ranked fourth on the Bucs with 50 tackles, which ranked 21st in the league.

The Biology major also turned in two kickoff returns for touchdowns, tying for most in D-III and returned an interception for a score.

“Gavin had sort of a breakout season in terms of the interceptions and returns,” Soenksen said. “But that didn’t surprise us. He led us in interceptions last season and returned one for a score. He was our defensive MVP in our internal awards. This year he just strung together even more big plays and really won the respect of the conference.

“Fitz was our offensive MVP last year, too, so we were expecting big things from him as well and he certainly delivered. They both built on their success.”

Fitzpatrick finished second in the MWC with 53 receptions, just one shy of the league leader. He also finished with 601 yards and six receiving touchdowns, which ranked fourth and fifth in the MWC, respectively.

The Chicago native who prepped at St. Patrick’s in the Chicago Catholic League was also coveted by other colleges.

“Fitz was being recruited by CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) schools in high school,” Soenksen said. “We had a good chance of getting him because he wanted to play football and baseball and because of his father being an alum.”

Fitzpatrick’s father, John, was a top lineman for the Bucs and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor.

Fitzpatrick was a productive member of an improved offense this fall, ranking fourth in the league with an average of 108.8 all-purpose yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

“Both Gavin and Fitz are two guys who are highly motivated and give great effort in practice and in games,” Soenksen said. “They’re play-makers. I think they’ll continue to get stronger with off-season weight training and they’ll continue to develop their leadership skills. There’s no reason they can’t have even better seasons next year.”

As a team, the Bucs only finished 1-8, but Soenksen saw plenty of progress.

“I don’t know if there was a worse off program in 2019 when I got hired,” he said. “We had 27 kids and a 2.2 team GPA. This season we snapped a 21-game losing streak and after having just one game last season in which we were within one score in the fourth quarter, this year we had five. There are a lot of things to feel positive about. Obviously everyone would like to see us win a few more games. No one wants to see that more than myself, but we have to remember where we were and where we’re going. This is just a step in the process.”

While the wins haven’t come yet, the Bucs have built their ranks with solid recruiting years. Soenksen said COVID likely sped up the decision-making process for many high school recruits.

“I think 30 percent of the recruits already have their choices narrowed down,” he said. “Another 30 percent have already done a bunch of campus visits and the remaining 40 percent are exactly where the old way was. There is a more spread out variation where some kids know exactly what they’re doing and some have no idea. We try to get on both spectrums.”

Soenksen said April, May and June are extremely important recruiting periods.

“That led to us having almost 140 applications out there and 110 completed applications,” he said. “We are almost 50 ahead in both spots of where we were the season before because we’ve seen that kids are making decisions earlier. We’ve already had a lot of them accepted. We’ve had them on campus and we’re just waiting on financial aid packages.

“Since we’ve been here one thing we’ve proven we can do is recruit. In three years we’ve brought in more kids here than they’ve ever had. We’ve had the two biggest teams in school history. We’ll continue to do it and build the program.”