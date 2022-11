EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Cal Demos of Beloit beat the snow and recorded a hole in one at Evansville Golf Course earlier this month.

Demos used a hybrid club for his ace on the 131-yard par-3 No. 13.

A member of Beloit Memorial’s acclaimed 1973 football team, Demos recorded his feat with the following witnesses: Steve Voss, Mark McCarville and Mike Strait.