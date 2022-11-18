ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist

Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals

Following a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers sought to keep their good fortunes rolling against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers opened the year with a stunning overtime victory against this Bengals team and hoped to do the same in Week 11. Unfortunately, […] The post 3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts failed to build on their Week 10 win after they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 3-6-1, the Colts are still in second place in the AFC South. Here are the four Colts most to blame for their Week […] The post 4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update

Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills

The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency

The San Francisco Giants are considered to be the New York Yankees’ biggest threat in the Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes, and latest reports indicate that they are making their move In fact, a recent video of Judge is going viral, as it showed the Yankees slugger arriving in San Francisco. The newly crowned AL […] The post Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys

While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game. Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The current state of Trey Lance’s injury, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

This was supposed to be Trey Lance’s year. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback could not have been dealt with a bigger blow after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury two weeks into the new season. It’s been a tough past few months for the 22-year-old, but at this point, it seems like he’s making considerable […] The post The current state of Trey Lance’s injury, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLORADO STATE
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s strong message on performance as Deshaun Watson nears return

The Cleveland Browns season has had its share of obstacles. As the team currently sits with a 3-7 record in third place in the AFC North division, the return from suspension is looming for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, backup Jacoby Brissett has led the offense in the 2022 NFL season and has performed admirably with the understanding and expectation that he would keep the proverbial seat warm until Watson returns in Week 13. Brissett opened up recently about his experience in Cleveland this year, according to 92.3 The Fan.
CLEVELAND, OH
