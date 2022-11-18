Tar Heel fans may have went to bed upset following UNC football's frustrating loss to Georgia Tech, but basketball and field hockey made up for it on Sunday. Congratulations to the UNC field hockey team for its 2-1 victory over Northwestern and winning its 10th national championship, now crowning the most titles in NCAA history. Erin Matson scored the game-winning goal 39 seconds after Northwestern tied it at one in the final period.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO