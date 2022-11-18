Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Johns Hopkins women win record eighth NCAA DIII championship
Johns Hopkins wins record eighth NCAA DIII women’s cross country championship. Alex Ross, Sara Stephenson finish among top 10 to help the Blue Jays hold off UChicago for their eighth title in the past 10 seasons. The Johns Hopkins women’s cross country team extended its recent run of dominance...
Salesianum standout is Player of the Year, heads All-State boys soccer team
Salesianum senior Jake Ross is the Player of the Year and leads the All-State boys soccer team, selected by the Delaware High School Soccer Coaches Association. Ross was voted No. 1 on the Top XI team, which recognizes the state’s most elite players, and earned national All-American status. The next five players – Appoquinimink...
Sunday of Ws: Men and Women's Basketball win over JMU, Field Hockey wins 10th national title
Tar Heel fans may have went to bed upset following UNC football's frustrating loss to Georgia Tech, but basketball and field hockey made up for it on Sunday. Congratulations to the UNC field hockey team for its 2-1 victory over Northwestern and winning its 10th national championship, now crowning the most titles in NCAA history. Erin Matson scored the game-winning goal 39 seconds after Northwestern tied it at one in the final period.
No. 1 Frontier sweeps No. 3 Mount Greylock in Div. V girls volleyball state championship
WORCESTER — No. 1 Frontier defeated No. 3 Mount Greylock in the Division V girls volleyball state championship on Saturday night, 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-19) at Worcester State University.
Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball comes up short in state finals
WORCESTER — The top two girls volleyball teams in Division 3 took the court for a chance to give their respective schools their first championship on Friday. Top-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth and No. 2 Tewksbury gave the audience at Worcester State University a competitive match. Tewksbury took home the hardware with a 3-1 (26-24, 23-25,...
NBC Connecticut
Breakdown of Saturday's High School State Championship Results
It was an action-packed state championship Saturday for high school soccer, volleyball, and field hockey teams in Connecticut. Ellington boys soccer defeated Weston 2-1 in overtime to win the Class M Title. St. Joseph shut out Notre Dame Fairfield 3-0 to win the girls Class S Championship. Mercy knocked off...
Comments / 0