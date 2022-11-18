Instant Analysis: Tigers Put It All Together, Defeat UNO 91-62

Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season after controlling the pace in all 40 minutes against UNO, coming out on top 91-62.

It’s a small sample size for this LSU unit with just three games under their belt, but the steady improvement has been evident from the jump.

The Tigers were led by Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain Thursday night, who ended the night with 17 points, 8 rebounds and a whopping 7 steals.

Here’s our instant analysis from the victory:

Derek Fountain Shines

The first-year Tiger stole the show for LSU on Thursday night. Controlling the pace on both ends of the floor, specifically on the defensive side, Fountain took over this one in the blink of an eye.

Finishing with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals, Fountain’s presence was felt immediately upon being subbed into the game. Serving as a sixth man-type role, the Mississippi State transfer has excelled thus far, taking control when needed.

Fountain became a mismatch nightmare for the Privateers. With tremendous size and length, UNO’s inability to contain him got the attention of Coach McMahon instantly, consistently feeding his athletic forward.

Defensive Consistency

In the Tigers’ season opener against Kansas City, their defensive rotations were all out of sorts, specifically once defenders would drive in the lane. On Thursday, it was much different for this group.

LSU, led by Fountain, did their part and then some on defense. It was a drastic improvement, and after the rather inconsistent performance they put together in the season opener, to see signs of life on that end of the floor was promising.

The Tigers finished with 24 defensive rebounds, 3 blocks and 17 steals, but their containment of the three-ball was most impressive. Closing out on their opponent and limiting easy catch-and-shoot threes stole the show, the Privateers still put up an efficient 41% from three.

No Adam Miller? No Problem

It was a given Miller would have an inefficient night at some point, and luckily for the Tigers, it came in a non-conference game against UNO. After back-to-back dominant showings for the second-year Tiger, Miller finished the night 2-for-8 with 7 points on Thursday.

But his backcourt sidekicks held it down for him. Led by Justice “Juice” Hill, the Murray State transfer controlled the game from beginning to end. With three triples in the first half, his offensive success carried into the second half. All in all, the savvy veteran finished the night with 12 points and 5 assists.

A bright spot for this LSU backcourt was Cam Hayes. In limited minutes, the NC State transfer contributed significantly, totaling 13 points on 5-of-7 from the field and three triples.

It was another efficient showing for the guards LSU attains. Despite Miller having an off night, his teammates picked up the slack when needed, propelling the Tigers to their third straight victory.