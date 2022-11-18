Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
Wednesday night will feature two of the top teams in the NBA going toe-to-toe in a marquee matchup with a lot riding on it. The good news for the Boston Celtics is that cornerstone superstar Jayson Tatum will be available as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum popped up on the […] The post REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s begging for a two piece’: Charles Barkley hilariously rips Lakers’ Patrick Beverley over ejection vs. Suns
Patrick Beverley’s ejection from Tuesday’s intense matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Pat Bev’s teammates praised the veteran for standing up to Austin Reaves after Deandre Ayton mocked him as the young guard was lying on the floor. Others, though, weren’t very pleased with Beverley’s antics.
‘Loss of sensation’: Anthony Davis’ shocking admission on injury scare vs. Suns will worry Lakers fans
To say that Anthony Davis has been on a hot streak over the past few games would be a complete understatement at this point. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar put up another mind-blowing line on Tuesday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, amassing 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
Kevin Garnett’s honest reaction to Kevin Durant blatantly throwing shade at Nets teammates
Last week, Kevin Durant threw a bit of shade at his Brooklyn Nets teammate by questioning their skill level. KD made it clear that he did not mean any disrespect, but he did say that fans should only expect so much from a starting lineup that featured himself, Edmund Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and Nic Claxton.
Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen
This Utah Jazz team has been the feel-good story of the early part of the NBA season. Once widely perceived as a squad that would tank for a shot at generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the Jazz currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-7. Great team basketball and the emergence of Lauri […] The post Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game
In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets. Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as […] The post Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the most feared contenders in today’s NBA, thanks in large part to the nightly exploits of arguably the league’s current best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, his recent ladder incident notwithstanding. However, with Antetokounmpo’s rampaging style of basketball, what with his explosive bursts to the hoop and towering physical advantages in […] The post Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer calls out league for lack of ‘protection’ after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
