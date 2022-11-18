What officials say drivers will face ahead of busy holiday traveling

With the holidays quickly approaching, many will be making trips to visit with loved ones.

AAA predicts nearly 49 million people will drive 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

The California Highway Patrol is encouraging everyone to be proactive by preparing now.

"This is our home. We want to make sure that people get to enjoy the holiday season with their families," CHP Sgt. Robert Montano says. "And that starts off by taking the necessary precautions before they head out"

John Liu with Caltrans recommends getting an early start and try to avoid driving during the most hectic peak times.

"When you are on the highway the day before Thanksgiving, your trip is going to take several hours longer if you have to go to Los Angeles or San Francisco," Liu says. "If you can delay your travel to thanksgiving morning or earlier in the day on thanksgiving eve or the day before."

Weather can also impact your trip, from rain and snow to dangerous fog.

In a joint press conference on Thursday, local transportation and weather officials stressed the importance of being observant.

Another common cause of collisions is distracted driving.

It takes just seconds for something bad to happen.

"We need that focus to be 100 percent on driving, the minute you take your eyes off the road to look down, or change the radio, or take a bite to eat, that's when something bad can happen, and the more we know the higher possibility we can prevent something from like that to happen," Montano says.

Officials also want you to be prepared by winterizing your car.

Make sure it's packed with blankets, water, and snacks. Plus emergency supplies like flares and portable charging devices and chains if you're going up to the snow.

One way to know before go is by using the Caltrans phone app "Quick Map" which has real-time travel updates. You can opt-in to receive location-based alerts on your phone.