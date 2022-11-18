ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs After UK GDP Data

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to new 2-month highs of about 1.1840 following the latest round of UK data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
NASDAQ

U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
Reuters

Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as BOJ sticks to easy policy

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.
CNBC

European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation

European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to...
CNBC

Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar

Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
kitco.com

Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
Reuters

Dollar heads for weekly gain as Fed pushes back on pivot

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday, but was still headed for its largest weekly gain in a month, after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their commitment to raising U.S. interest rates more than markets currently anticipate.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov....
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
US News and World Report

Asian Stocks Down After Wall St Weekly Loss on Rate Fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was...
