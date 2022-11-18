Read full article on original website
Related
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
GBP/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs After UK GDP Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to new 2-month highs of about 1.1840 following the latest round of UK data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
NASDAQ
U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as BOJ sticks to easy policy
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6% in October from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the government said on Friday. The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, would mark the fastest gain since February 1982, and compared with rises of 3.0% in the prior month and 3.5% forecast by economists.
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold bound for weekly decline on hawkish Fed cues
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday on a pullback in the dollar but were still bound for their first weekly decline in three, weighed down by signals from U.S. central bankers that more interest rate hikes were on the way. Spot gold XAU= rose 0.1% to...
CNBC
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
kitco.com
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
Dollar heads for weekly gain as Fed pushes back on pivot
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Friday, but was still headed for its largest weekly gain in a month, after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their commitment to raising U.S. interest rates more than markets currently anticipate.
NZD/USD Fluctuates Above 0.6100 As Attention is Focused on US Retail Sales
After getting back to 0.6100, the NZDUSD pair in Tokyo is going back and forth. The US dollar index’s (DXY) drop at the start of the day has stopped, which is good for the currency linked to commodities. After hitting a new three-month low at 106.28, the DXY pulled...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov....
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
AUD/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs to Trade Above 0.6700
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new 2-month high of about 0.6707 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
Coffee Futures Flat As Investors Brace for More US Supply, Global Output
Coffee futures traded sideways on Monday as the agricultural commodity has failed to pare its sharp losses this year. Coffee prices have generally slumped on favorable weather conditions in Brazil and more supply coming to market. Will the bean add to its losses heading to the home stretch of 2022?
Brazil's government cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast as global economy weakens
BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.1%, from the 2.5% anticipated in September, due to a deterioration in the global economic outlook.
US News and World Report
Asian Stocks Down After Wall St Weekly Loss on Rate Fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark fell more than than 2%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated, while Tokyo was...
FXDailyReport.com
848
Followers
7K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0