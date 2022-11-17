Read full article on original website
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Woman killed in Saturday crash near Troy
A woman is dead after a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Jennifer N. Menefee was driving a 2015 Nissan Murano at approximately 10:03 p.m. Saturday when her car left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned. The car then struck a tree, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett.
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 18, 2022
Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
unionspringsherald.com
Arrest made in burglary
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
luvernejournal.com
Stae Sanders to replace Ronny Turner as Crenshaw County Coroner
Voters elected Jon “Stae” Sanders as Crenshaw County Coroner on Nov. 8, and in January, Sanders will replace Ronny Turner, who has carried the responsibility for 43 years. “I’m going to keep up the good work,” Sanders said. “Crenshaw County has always had a good coroner. Mr. Turner has always done things right.”
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road. • Theft was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Theft was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on McDonald Drive. Nov. 9. • Theft was reported on Main Street. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
WSFA
Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground. Food and home...
