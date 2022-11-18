SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.

