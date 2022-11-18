Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
‘The village’s gift to our residents:’ Free parking in Lisbon aims to bring people downtown
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time people head out to Lisbon to shop or eat, they won’t have to dig in their wallets for spare change. Starting Wednesday, every parking meter has been covered with a bag, so parking is now free through the end of the year.
Recipients of Youngstown food drive thankful for help amidst rising food costs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People began arriving before sun-up and then stood in line for close to an hour in the early-morning chill Tuesday for their chance to pick up free food for Thanksgiving. On a typical Tuesday, the Gleaner’s Foodbank on Pyatt Street will serve around 300 families,...
Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here. Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work. Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of...
Inflation pinches Salvation Army efforts
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.
Mahoning County commissioners select interim prosecutor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners have selected an interim Mahoning County prosecutor to fill in after Paul Gains retires on Nov. 30. They’ve named long-time Assistant Prosecutor Gina DeGenova to serve as interim prosecutor — at least until Mahoning County Democrat Party Precinct Committee members elect someone to fill out the remainder of Gains’ unexpired term.
Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!. The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue. A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the...
YSU to get nearly $63K for security
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A safe campus is a priority at Youngstown State University and now some state money will help provide enhancements to its security system. YSU will share in a $5 million grant to colleges and universities statewide. YSU’s share is $62,968. According to Ohio Governor...
Crash delays traffic in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard. Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were...
Mahoning County road closed
SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
50 area homes taking part in Christmas light displays
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We are still over a month away from Christmas but a few neighborhoods in Canfield are preparing. Mike McAndrew is working with about 50 homes to set up large Christmas light displays. It’s a tradition he’s done for about 15 years. Every year,...
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year
(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be offered to the public on Thanksgiving Day. It will be at The Brick House on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown at 4:30 p.m.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The employees at a South Side Youngstown tavern are giving up their Thanksgiving night to make sure others have something to eat. The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel’s will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. It will...
Crash closes part of Mahoning Ave.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of Mahoning Avenue was closed after a crash Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mahoning and South Maryland avenues and involved a car and a truck. Police say there were no injuries. According to police, the truck was rear-ended while waiting...
Warren Family Mission prepares for first in-person Thanksgiving dinner since 2019
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is ready to serve thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday, volunteers were busy setting up the dining area for the first in-person Thanksgiving community dinner since 2019. As much as 6,000 pounds of turkey, 50 gallons of gravy,...
Sheriff’s office joins volunteers to prepare Thanksgiving dinners Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For several hours Wednesday, the Austintown Senior Center was home to a number of assembly lines. First, there was the kitchen where volunteers scooped food into containers, and then down the hall others pieced together more than 300 Thanksgiving dinners with all the fixins for delivery.
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
Fellowship celebrated at Warren Family Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People were happy to be enjoying a turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Warren Family Mission on Wednesday. With the high cost of gas and inflation, organizers expected to serve more meals this year than what was served to go in 2021. For...
Extortionist targets Canfield man
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old man told police that he was the victim of an extortionist. According to a police report, the man said he had been chatting online with a woman through an app called Adult Friend Finder. He said the communication was going well until the woman asked the man to send her a selfie and he did.
Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
