PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was struck by several bullets after a gunman fired thirteen shots at him in the area of 5539 Market Street on Monday. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. The shooting took place at around 8:52 am on Monday when the armed gunman approached the victim, who was standing outside a corner market. He fired thirteen shots, striking the man several times, before fleeing. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled east on Market Street. He is

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO