Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
fox29.com
Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say
OVERBROOK - Four Philadelphia high school students are in stable condition after they were shot following early dismissal Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School, in the area of W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue. Police say a 15-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
Man charged with fatally stabbing father in Hopewell Township
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against a Hopewell Township man who was arrested and charged in connection with his father's death. Joelle Jackson, 54, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and charged with murder and weapons offenses. According to police, around 6:30 p.m., Hopewell...
Driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in fatal N.J. crash, cops say
An 18-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested weeks after a crash in South River that killed a woman driving another car, authorities said. Matthew Liebowitz was speeding and ignored a stop sign moments before the Oct. 15 collision at the corner of Darrow and Virginia streets, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
fox29.com
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
Eugene “Gene” Lett, a West Philadelphia community leader and activist, died suddenly last weekend. Stunned community members are sharing memories of Lett and working to continue his positive impact on the city's youth.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police. Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that...
fox29.com
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
fox29.com
Officials: 1 injured after 2 Delaware County police cruisers crash in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. - One person is in the hospital after two police cruisers were involved in a crash. The accident happened Sunday night, a little after 8 p.m., at the corner of 9th and Madison streets, in Chester. Officials say crews were dispatched after two police cruisers were reportedly in...
fox29.com
DA approves charges for suspect accused of fatally striking man with vehicle outside NE Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say they believe he intentionally struck another man with his car over the weekend, killing him. The incident occurred early Sunday morning after an altercation inside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and...
fox29.com
Police confident in keeping holiday tourists safe at large events in Philadelphia
Philadelphia will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, and the Christmas Village at LOVE Park near City Hall will continue to draw visitors through December. Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the Philadelphia Police Department will increase its presence around big events, using successful practices used in the past.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
