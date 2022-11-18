Read full article on original website
Hazz Matt
5d ago
Do you know how much these short term rentals make ! $10,000 a day fine is a drop in the bucket for them. I hope they leave the islands now.
americafirst808
5d ago
$ 10,000 a day fine seems greedy. Make the home available to homeless for the same amount of days the home is rented for
HPD Chief outlines approved concealed carry license rules
After a public hearing and a lengthy debate, the Honolulu Police Department has begun processing concealed carry licenses this week. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan laid out those requirements Tuesday, Nov. 22.
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to port to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability allowing voucher holders in one location...
KITV.com
Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say
The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits on Monday. But some applicants told KITV4 they were discouraged by the process of applying. Concealed carry application process ‘discouraging,’ some Honolulu residents say. The Honolulu Police Department began processing applications for concealed carry gun permits...
City and County schedules for Thanksgiving
County officials on O'ahu and Hawai'i islands have released their holiday closures for Thursday, Nov. 24.
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
KITV.com
HECO announces 7 solar projects for low income customers on Oahu, Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working on seven solar projects on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to help low and medium income residents who want to lower their monthly electricity bills but cannot afford to install their own solar panels. The shared solar program, otherwise...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
Family of four swept out to sea at Ke Iki Beach
Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a family of four visiting from Indiana was swimming and became swept out to ocean in an 8-10 foot surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is part of the public’s water system and it’s still pristine. But it’s less than a mile from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft, which was contaminated last year. That’s why it’s been shut down since...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week. The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area. The dog was taken to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Look out for holiday thieves
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit ta. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic...
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
Police inquiry closes Punchbowl St. makai direction
Honolulu Police Department said that Punchbowl St. in the makai direction after Vineyard Ave. has been shut down for a police investigation involving firearms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
