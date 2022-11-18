ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 8

Hazz Matt
5d ago

Do you know how much these short term rentals make ! $10,000 a day fine is a drop in the bucket for them. I hope they leave the islands now.

americafirst808
5d ago

$ 10,000 a day fine seems greedy. Make the home available to homeless for the same amount of days the home is rented for

