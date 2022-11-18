ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Pope prays for World Cup to be occasion for peace

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis gave the World Cup a shout-out on Wednesday and prayed that the Qatar tournament may be an occasion for harmony and peace in the world. Francis is a life-long soccer fan and has long promoted sport as a way of promoting solidarity and fraternity.
Reuters

South Korea's Yoon looks to boost arms exports, develop defence tech

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged on Thursday to step up efforts to boost weapons exports and secure cutting-edge defence technologies as he aims to build the country's weapons industry into the world's fourth-largest arms exporter.
WVNews

Ukraine urges civilians to leave liberated areas for winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently-liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighboring province of Mykolaiv, fearing that damage to the infrastructure is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said Monday. Residents of the two southern regions,...

