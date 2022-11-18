Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Updates

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get a win out of their three-game homestand when they host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) are in a bit of a slump right now, having dropped two games back-to-back on their home ice.

They will have an opportunity to get back on track when they welcome the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday night.

Thursday night's game will be a special one, as when Golden Knights veteran forward Phil Kessel takes the ice, he will become the first player in NHL history to play in 1,000 consecutive games.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PENALTY: Hooking against Coyotes defenseman Patrik Nemeth.

PENALTY: Arizona forward Dylan Guenther sits for hooking.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault heads to the box for interference.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Both teams are scoreless.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar and Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien each hit with major penalties for fighting.

PENALTY: Holding penalty on Arizona defenseman J.J. Moser.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo with the power-play goal. Vegas leads, 1-0.

PENALTY: Slashing against Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud for interference.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Golden Knights lead, 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward William Carrier scores in the first minute of the period. Vegas leads, 2-0.

PENALTY: Coyotes forward Travis Boyd sits for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone deflects one in. 3-0, Vegas.

PENALTY: Vegas forward Brett Howden heads to the box for roughing.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Forward Clayton Keller with the goal for Arizona. 3-1, Golden Knights.

PENALTY: High-sticking against Arizona forward Nick Bjugstad.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith with the one-timer with just over a minute remaining. Vegas leads, 4-1.

FINAL: Golden Knights win, 4-1.

Vegas bounced back with a crucial 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was the star of the night, scoring three points, including the first goal of the game.

Vegas scored three goals in the third period.