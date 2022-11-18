ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Holiday deals with the Man Salon

Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sage and Cedar brings herbal health options to the Black Hills

SPEARFISH – For centuries, cultures all across the globe have turned to Mother Nature for natural remedies and supplements. The standardization of medical science has progressed these medicines a great deal, but for some, a much more holistic healing experience can still be found growing all around them. “I...
SPEARFISH, SD
sprintcarandmidget.com

Henry Relocates To South Dakota To Pilot Liebig's No. 10

After turning heads on the West Coast during the past few seasons, Kalib Henry will relocate to South Dakota and shift his main focus on running at Huset’s Speedway in Shane Liebig’s No. 10 Maxim. “I am really excited for the 2023 season, and I can‘t thank Shane...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

He’s not just a regular family dog: A a new K-9 in town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drogon is the second certified K-9 for the Rapid City Fire Department and the state of South Dakota. He was 10 months old when the department took him in as one of theirs. Drogon trains 30 to 40 hours a month with his handler, Fireman...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Spearfish opens new driver license exam station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Airport is set to welcome new airline in June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More planes will be taking flight out of the Rapid City Regional Airport this summer. With the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the airport and Visit Rapid City say it’s great news for South Dakota tourism. With an expansion on the way and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 person killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!

Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Today’s warmth followed by increasing snow chances Wednesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out today to warm things up quite a bit, but it might be hiding behind clouds Wednesday that also stand a chance of bringing more snow. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 44, although a south wind about 10 mph could bring wind chill values as low as 20. Skies will remain clear to mostly clear overnight as the low sinks to around 24. A consistent southwest wind 10 to 13 mph will drive wind chill values to about 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!

Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Fitzgerald Apparently Hard on Child Rapists in Closing Arguments

I was looking up the Hankins rape case because an eager reader noted that part of convicted rapist Nathan David Hankins’s unsuccessful appeal of his conviction was his contention that the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct. My correspondent says Lawrence County state’s attorney John Fitzgerald prosecuted that case. That’s the same John Fitzgerald whom voters just elected to the Fourth Circuit bench.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Rapid City police shooting

RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy