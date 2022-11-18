Read full article on original website
KEVN
Black Hills restaurants setting plates for Turkey Day; Kathmandu Bistro excited to celebrate
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving is a major U.S. holiday. Although many families will spend the day gathered around their own dining room tables, others will celebrate at someone else’s. According to a Farm Bureau survey, the average cost to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sage and Cedar brings herbal health options to the Black Hills
SPEARFISH – For centuries, cultures all across the globe have turned to Mother Nature for natural remedies and supplements. The standardization of medical science has progressed these medicines a great deal, but for some, a much more holistic healing experience can still be found growing all around them. “I...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Henry Relocates To South Dakota To Pilot Liebig's No. 10
After turning heads on the West Coast during the past few seasons, Kalib Henry will relocate to South Dakota and shift his main focus on running at Huset’s Speedway in Shane Liebig’s No. 10 Maxim. “I am really excited for the 2023 season, and I can‘t thank Shane...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this $2.4 million home on 40 acres of wildlife haven just minutes from Rapid City
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Just minutes north of Rapid City is an 8900 square foot stunning seven bedroom, seven and a half bathroom home. Buyers will fall in love as they enter the home featuring cathedral ceilings accented by massive wooden beams and specialized artisan rock work. The floor to ceiling fireplace is perfect to cozy up to on chilly winter evenings.
KEVN
He’s not just a regular family dog: A a new K-9 in town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drogon is the second certified K-9 for the Rapid City Fire Department and the state of South Dakota. He was 10 months old when the department took him in as one of theirs. Drogon trains 30 to 40 hours a month with his handler, Fireman...
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
KELOLAND TV
Spearfish opens new driver license exam station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Airport is set to welcome new airline in June
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More planes will be taking flight out of the Rapid City Regional Airport this summer. With the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the airport and Visit Rapid City say it’s great news for South Dakota tourism. With an expansion on the way and...
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
KEVN
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
county17.com
Today’s warmth followed by increasing snow chances Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out today to warm things up quite a bit, but it might be hiding behind clouds Wednesday that also stand a chance of bringing more snow. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 44, although a south wind about 10 mph could bring wind chill values as low as 20. Skies will remain clear to mostly clear overnight as the low sinks to around 24. A consistent southwest wind 10 to 13 mph will drive wind chill values to about 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!
Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police Department searching for one man in suspected homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police are searching for two persons-of-interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in north Rapid City. Police said that when dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th street, they discovered an “obviously deceased” adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.
dakotafreepress.com
Fitzgerald Apparently Hard on Child Rapists in Closing Arguments
I was looking up the Hankins rape case because an eager reader noted that part of convicted rapist Nathan David Hankins’s unsuccessful appeal of his conviction was his contention that the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct. My correspondent says Lawrence County state’s attorney John Fitzgerald prosecuted that case. That’s the same John Fitzgerald whom voters just elected to the Fourth Circuit bench.
kelo.com
Rapid City police shooting
RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
