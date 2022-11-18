GILLETTE, Wyo. — The sun will come out today to warm things up quite a bit, but it might be hiding behind clouds Wednesday that also stand a chance of bringing more snow. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 44, although a south wind about 10 mph could bring wind chill values as low as 20. Skies will remain clear to mostly clear overnight as the low sinks to around 24. A consistent southwest wind 10 to 13 mph will drive wind chill values to about 16 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO