Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
Raleigh didn’t heed vehicle, driver screening guidance before deadly Christmas parade
An 11-year-old girl was killed after the brakes failed on a pickup truck in Raleigh’s Christmas parade. The city’s policy didn’t call for vehicles or drivers to be screened.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
raleighmag.com
16 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 24–30
Baby it’s cold outside, so stay warm in the comfort of your car as you wind through a mile of light displays at Walnut Creek. magicoflights.com. We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in NC. “We built this city.” … This traveling exhibit highlights those who have...
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
ourstate.com
Fearrington’s Visionaries
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero
This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
Durham’s downtown revitalization continues with two major demolitions
Separate crews began razing the former University Ford property at 601 Willard Street, and the Liberty Street Public Housing Apartments just a few blocks south.
What we know about the Raleigh Christmas Parade float accident that left 1 dead
The 20-year-old driver now faces multiple charges, and police say they are continuing to investigate.
Raleigh Christmas parade witnesses call for accountability after girl dies
The Greater Raleigh Merchant's Association's website cites they approve non-professional floats or supply professional floats as rentals. While they could not be reached in person or via phone, Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association released a statement.
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
cbs17
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
cbs17
Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
cbs17
Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
