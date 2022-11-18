ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

16 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 24–30

Baby it’s cold outside, so stay warm in the comfort of your car as you wind through a mile of light displays at Walnut Creek. magicoflights.com. We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in NC. “We built this city.” … This traveling exhibit highlights those who have...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

Fearrington’s Visionaries

Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
PITTSBORO, NC
indyweeknc

A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero

This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fiber-line cut knocks out phone, internet to 20 Johnston County schools

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:. Archer Lodge Middle. Clayton High. Clayton Middle. Cleveland Elementary. Cleveland High. Cleveland Middle. Cooper Academy. Corinth Holders Elementary. Corinth Holders High. East...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

