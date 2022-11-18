Read full article on original website
Lewiston man Facing Aggravated Battery Charges for Alleged Stabbing During Fight Over Money
LEWISTON - On the evening of Sunday, November 20, the Lewiston Police Department responded to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the male victim, identified as Clinton Newbury,...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
KLEWTV
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
KLEWTV
Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered
On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
31-Year-Old Lewiston Woman Arrested in Pullman with Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent to Prison
PULLMAN - The 31-year-old Lewiston woman who was arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills in September has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
‘More questions than answers’: Latah County prosecutor speaks on U of I murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The City of Moscow is crawling with more law enforcement than people have seen in decades. Detectives are continuing to hunt for the person who killed four University of Idaho students over a week ago. Police say they still don’t have a suspect or the weapon used to murder the four college students — Maddie Mogen, Xana...
Moscow Police explain Monday night incident where women report being chased
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't have proof to corroborate a report of a man chasing two women down the street in Moscow Monday night.
koze.com
State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
KHQ Right Now
wccsradio.com
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
TODAY.com
Idaho murders: Police expand search area, first victim laid to rest
Investigators are searching a new area hoping to uncover more clues about the murders of four University of Idaho students. Meanwhile, the college is considering moving to remote learning with the killer still on the loose. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 22, 2022.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
Moscow Police won’t release who called 911, but say it wasn’t the killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police still do not have a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students and, one week after the murders, have also not found the murder weapon.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
eastidahonews.com
Young man dies, 2 hospitalized after log truck and semi collide on northern Idaho highway
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. at US 12 milepost 14 in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on US 12. The driver crossed...
Teen airlifted to hospital after suspected DUI driver crash near Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Wash. — A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a 78-year-old woman hit his vehicle head-on Friday night. Police said the teen was driving north on Hwy. 129 near Milepost 40, about a half mile south of Clarkston city limits around 8:00 p.m. when the woman, driving southbound in a Lexus, crossed over...
Moscow Police release new timeline of victims’ actions the night of the murder
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police have released a new timeline of the whereabouts of four University of Idaho students in the hours before they were murdered.
