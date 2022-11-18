ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

KHQ Right Now

Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation

MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID

