Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
thegnarlygnome.com
Billy Yanks: Bourbon, Burgers, And The Soul Of Hamilton.
To say that Hamilton, Ohio has undergone a renaissance over the last recent bit of time is quite an understatement. The area is flourishing with new developments and when the Cafeo Hospitality Group (You know them from Incline Public House, Press on Monmouth, and Jefferson Social at the Banks) made the decision to open a new concept there on Main Street – I knew we were in for a real treat.
linknky.com
Best NKY places for Thanksgiving Day baked goods
One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving Day? Dessert, of course. If you haven’t gotten your baked goods yet, we’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest spots in Northern Kentucky. Emerson’s Bakery: 7606 Dixie Highway in Florence. Each pie, cake, loaf of bread and...
linknky.com
NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night
The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
dayton.com
‘Diamond in the rough’ neighborhood restaurant celebrates 45 years in Dayton
Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community. Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after...
WLWT 5
Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74
CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 has confirmed longtime Cincinnati health leader, Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens, died Wednesday. He was 74-years-old. Dr. Owens made a career of leaving a positive impact in Cincinnati and served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys
Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
Rumpke recycling facility partially closed after fire
A large fire temporarily shut down Rumpke's largest recycling facility in the Cincinnati area. The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the company's Vine Street facility in St. Bernard.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
All Aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
wcsx.com
VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop
Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
miamistudent.net
MOON Co-Op innovates Oxford’s grocery capital
The air smells like fresh produce and delicious meats when you walk through the doors. As you move toward the vibrant and newly stocked shelves in front of you, you overhear friendly laughter coming from the checkout counter. Welcome to MOON Co-Op. This locally-owned and democratically-operated shop in Oxford is...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main Street and Edgewood Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
