Hamilton, OH

thegnarlygnome.com

Billy Yanks: Bourbon, Burgers, And The Soul Of Hamilton.

To say that Hamilton, Ohio has undergone a renaissance over the last recent bit of time is quite an understatement. The area is flourishing with new developments and when the Cafeo Hospitality Group (You know them from Incline Public House, Press on Monmouth, and Jefferson Social at the Banks) made the decision to open a new concept there on Main Street – I knew we were in for a real treat.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Best NKY places for Thanksgiving Day baked goods

One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving Day? Dessert, of course. If you haven’t gotten your baked goods yet, we’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest spots in Northern Kentucky. Emerson’s Bakery: 7606 Dixie Highway in Florence. Each pie, cake, loaf of bread and...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night

The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74

CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 has confirmed longtime Cincinnati health leader, Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens, died Wednesday. He was 74-years-old. Dr. Owens made a career of leaving a positive impact in Cincinnati and served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
MILFORD, OH
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

All Aboard the North Pole Express

The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wcsx.com

VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop

Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
TRENTON, OH
WKRC

Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

MOON Co-Op innovates Oxford’s grocery capital

The air smells like fresh produce and delicious meats when you walk through the doors. As you move toward the vibrant and newly stocked shelves in front of you, you overhear friendly laughter coming from the checkout counter. Welcome to MOON Co-Op. This locally-owned and democratically-operated shop in Oxford is...
OXFORD, OH

