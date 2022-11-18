ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Widower’s lawsuit says his wife died after surgery with former Jacksonville doctor at center of hundreds of malpractice claims

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Judge grants plaintiffs permission to seek punitive damages against St. Vincent’s in cases involving former orthopedic surgeon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge has found that plaintiffs submitted enough evidence to permit a jury to conclude that top executives at St. Vincent’s Hospital were grossly negligent when they didn’t stop an orthopedic surgeon from operating despite a pattern of serious complications and reports of the doctor slurring his speech and behaving erratically.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
actionnewsjax.com

18-year-old hit, critically hurt in crash on Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old man from New York was critically injured when he was hit by a van early Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was crossing Blanding near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue around 4:00 am when he was hit by the van. The man,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Tripledemic’: Danger posed by COVID-19, flu & RSV a worry as people gather for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving gatherings kick off a spike in other emergency visits as generations gather and swap germs. This year, the danger posed by COVID-19 and other viruses, including an early flu season and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a continuing worry, said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was...
ORANGE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy