Widower’s lawsuit says his wife died after surgery with former Jacksonville doctor at center of hundreds of malpractice claims

Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
beckersspine.com
Plaintiffs seek damages from Florida hospital in suit against orthopedic surgeon
A Florida judge has ruled that plaintiffs pursuing a malpractice suit against orthopedic surgeon David Heekin, MD, can also seek damages against Jacksonville, Fla.-based St. Vincent's Hospital, news station WJXT reported Nov. 21. More than 400 patients have accused Dr. Heekin for operating on them while impaired by a neurological...
News4Jax.com
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
News4Jax.com
Former Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant filed civil lawsuit under Georgia Whistleblower Act. Here’s what she alleges
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week. Camden...
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
Man found shot outside Orange Park Bestbet hospitalized, in life-threatening condition
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening for treatment of life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the parking lot of Bestbet Orange Park, according to a news release from the Police Department. Officers said they were called to the scene at 4:44 p.m., where...
actionnewsjax.com
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
First Coast News
Clay County man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man who was charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery April car crash poses no threat to the community, according to a new court filing. Clifford Ringer is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who ultimately died from burns sustained...
First Coast News
UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
JSO: Man arrives at hospital after shooting in Picketville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.
Fallen Jacksonville firefighter's mother remembering him by starting nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland will never be forgotten. Reminders of him sit throughout his family’s home. A candle to remind them of his light. Freeland, 36, died while trying to save someone from a trapped vehicle. He died a hero. As his mother, Terona Feacher, reflects on...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
News4Jax.com
Video shows man breaking into Jacksonville dry cleaner twice in 20 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows a man breaking into a dry cleaner in Panama Park. Owners of the small business said it is the second time the store has been burglarized. The owners filed a report with the police but they are worried that won’t be...
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
News4Jax.com
‘Tripledemic’: Danger posed by COVID-19, flu & RSV a worry as people gather for Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving gatherings kick off a spike in other emergency visits as generations gather and swap germs. This year, the danger posed by COVID-19 and other viruses, including an early flu season and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a continuing worry, said Dr. Christopher Kang, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
News4Jax.com
