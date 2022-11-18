Widower’s lawsuit says his wife died after surgery with former Jacksonville doctor at center of hundreds of malpractice claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night. According to detectives, at about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Old Kings Road in reference to a shooting, but they were unable to find the victim. However, a short time later, a man in his mid-30s checked himself into a nearby hospital with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He matched the description and his story fit the call dispatch to Old Kings Road.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO