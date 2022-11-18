There's no other way to say it: I love crop tops. My admiration for these tiny little shirts can be seen in my closet; a shrine to these half-size clothing items I refuse to stop wearing. I pair them with high-waisted jeans, low-rise pants, mini skirts, midi dresses, and everything in between. They are my go-to outfit pieces for any occasion, from dinners with friends to afternoons doing errands. And although I know crop tops aren't suited for the cold, that has yet to deter me from wearing them when summer turns to fall. Luckily, the recent temperature drops have had nothing on me, thanks to the newest crop top I've added to my collection: the Wild Fable Cropped Cardigan ($26). This cozy long-sleeved shirt is the ideal mix between sultry and chic, meaning I can dress it up, dress it down, and wear it in any weather I please.

5 DAYS AGO