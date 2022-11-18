Read full article on original website
Madelyn Cline Struts Through NYC in a Backless Dress With Strappy Hip Cutouts
Madelyn Cline's fall wardrobe is serving fairy-tale extravagance. On Nov. 23, the "Outer Banks" star paid a visit to the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote her upcoming film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." As she strutted into the studio, Cline, styled by Mimi Cuttrell, wore a satin dress by Alexandre Vauthier and matching knee-high boots in poison-apple green. She paired the look with shimmering earrings and a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo.
Dove Cameron, Becky G, and Every Head-Turning Look at the AMAs
Edgy was the vibe on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet, staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20. Both Dove Cameron and Tinashe arrived in similar Marc Jacobs looks early on in the evening, plucked from the designer's fall/winter 2022 runway. The musicians both wore the same cropped white corset and completed their looks with black leather gloves, with Cameron, 26, opting for a denim cargo-style skirt with a puffer tied around the waist, and Tinashe, 29, selecting a more tailored, low-slung design with a thin leather-belt loop affixed to the waistband. While Cameron's statement details included two long, thin braids, an exaggerated cat-eye, and gray, white, and black snake-effect nails that she flaunted with every pose, Tinashe showed off Jacobs's large, logofied sunglasses and bantu knot space buns.
Dua Lipa Wears a Silk One-Shoulder Gown and Spandex Opera Gloves
Dua Lipa performed with Elton John during his Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert on Sunday, Nov. 20, dressed as a modern-day Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. Though Halloween has long past, it was an appropriate look, considering the event was named the Yellow Brick Road Event after John's song "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." Though Lipa's look was not a literal costume, it did give off gothic vibes, in fitting with the brick-laid red carpet.
Selma Blair Says Christina Applegate Is "Brilliant and Beautiful as Ever" Amid MS Battle
Longtime friends Selma Blair and Christina Applegate are supporting each other through their journeys with multiple sclerosis (MS). After the "Dancing With the Stars" season finale on Nov. 21, Blair spoke about her friendship with Applegate and how the two have leaned on each other during their respective battles with the condition. After exiting "DWTS" early due to health concerns, Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018, had returned for a beautiful final performance.
Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance During GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2" Performance
GloRilla blessed the 2022 American Music Awards with the first live televised performance of her hit song "Tomorrow 2" — with a surprise appearance from Cardi B. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star hit the stage Sunday night before Cardi B hopped out of a car on stage to perform her fiery verse — already considered one of the best of the year. The two released their collaboration, along with its viral music video, on Sept. 23, and it's sure to make its rounds at future award shows as GloRilla continues her epic rise.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Call It Quits Again
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits according to People, who confirmed the news on Nov. 21. According to the publication, the Phoenix Suns star, 26, and the model, 27, ended their relationship back in October. A source told the outlet that the split was thanks to their "incredibly busy schedules." Booker is a forward for the Phoenix Suns, who kicked off another season this fall, while Jenner is balancing her modeling career and her 818 tequila line. A source told People that the break up was mutual and that they plan on staying in touch. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another source told the outlet. Jenner's reps did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR request for additional comment on the reported split.
Keke Palmer Says Issa Rae and Queen Latifah Inspired Her to Launch KeyTV: They "Broke Barriers"
As usual, Keke Palmer is booked and busy — something she finds comfort in as someone always looking for her next gig. On the heels of her newly launched KeyTV platform, the actor, singer, trendsetter, and soon-to-be "Saturday Night Live" host (we could go on) spoke to POPSUGAR about partnering with Doritos in support of the brand's new DORITOS® Dips launch.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thank Elton John For His Friendship to Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt message about Elton John at his farewell concert on Nov. 20. The couple were part of a compilation video that showed celebrities paying tribute to the iconic singer ahead of his show at the Dodgers Stadium in LA, which aired on Disney+.
Blake Lively's "Wallpaper" Nails Are Surprisingly on Trend
The idea for Blake Lively's latest manicure came from a very unlikely place. On Nov. 17, the actor attended the American Cinematheque Awards with nails inspired by her Ralph Lauren dress . . . or her wallpaper. The look, which was created by her go-to manicurist Elle Gerstein, featured floral...
A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves
Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
Taylor Swift's Backless Jumpsuit Is a Nod to the Dress She Wore in 2011
Taylor Swift might not have walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards, but she made a surprise appearance during the event when she accepted the favorite pop album award for "Red (Taylor's Version)." Swift, 32, has been dressing for her "bejeweled era" ever since releasing "Midnights," and fans have quickly picked up on her wardrobe's connection to the costumes she wears in the "Bejeweled" music video. The gold, rhinestone-encrusted halter jumpsuit from The Blonds that she wore on stage certainly fits the bill while also drawing comparisons to the Reem Acra dress she wore to the AMAs 11 years ago.
Justin Hartley Reflects on His Daughter Isabella Leaving For College: "It's Tough"
Justin Hartley's relationship with his number one lady — his daughter, Isabella — is strong as ever. Hartley, who is starring in Netflix's forthcoming holiday movie "The Noel Diary," shares his 18-year-old daughter with his first wife, Lindsay Korman, whom he married in 2003. The two met while starring on the soap opera "Passions," got married, and had Isabella, but went their separate ways after eight years together. Hartley's next marriage was to Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" fame. They divorced in 2019 and he married his former "Young and the Restless" costar, Sofia Pernas, in 2021.
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"
In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
This $26 Cropped Cardigan Is the Perfect Blend of Sexy and Chic
There's no other way to say it: I love crop tops. My admiration for these tiny little shirts can be seen in my closet; a shrine to these half-size clothing items I refuse to stop wearing. I pair them with high-waisted jeans, low-rise pants, mini skirts, midi dresses, and everything in between. They are my go-to outfit pieces for any occasion, from dinners with friends to afternoons doing errands. And although I know crop tops aren't suited for the cold, that has yet to deter me from wearing them when summer turns to fall. Luckily, the recent temperature drops have had nothing on me, thanks to the newest crop top I've added to my collection: the Wild Fable Cropped Cardigan ($26). This cozy long-sleeved shirt is the ideal mix between sultry and chic, meaning I can dress it up, dress it down, and wear it in any weather I please.
Kate Hudson Celebrates Goldie Hawn's 77th Birthday: "You're My Everything"
Scorpio season isn't over yet! On Nov. 21, Kate Hudson shared a birthday tribute for one of the most important people in her life: her mother, Goldie Hawn. Along with photos of the two together, featuring them smiling in sunglasses, taking a selfie on an airplane, and spending time with Hawn's precious grandchildren, Hudson also wrote all about her mother and shed light on their close relationship. "So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" she captioned the photo gallery on Instagram in honor of Hawn's 77th birthday.
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's Relationship Timeline Tells a Cute Love Story
While we have so many favorite celebrity couples, we especially have a soft spot for Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome. The "Twilight" actor started dating the nurse sometime in 2018. They were together for three years before they got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot a year later. Over the years, Lautner and Dome have made very few public appearances, so we've only ever seen glimpses of their relationship on social media. But whenever they do appear on each other's Instagrams, the stars are always smiling, hugging, and giving each other the biggest heart eyes.
How Chris Hemsworth Found a "Silver Lining" to His Alzheimer's Revelation
Chris Hemsworth's "Limitless" series was designed to push the actor out of his comfort zone, but Hemsworth couldn't have predicted how deeply some of the revelations would hit. In the fifth episode of the National Geographic-Disney+ series, Hemsworth discovered he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, and the revelation has prompted the 39-year-old to take a step back from his career. In an interview with Vanity Fair published today, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" star announced that he's planning to take "some time off" to be with his family and "just simplify."
All the Stars Madelyn Cline Has Dated Over the Years
"Outer Banks" actor Madelyn Cline is climbing up the Hollywood ladder and showing no signs of slowing down. She is the newest addition to Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which hits the platform on Dec. 23, and is set to return to "Outer Banks" season three in 2023.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Winner Jinkx Monsoon Makes History With Broadway Role
Jinkx Monsoon is going to Broadway! The two-time winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to join "Chicago" in the role of Mama Morton, Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed on Nov. 22. The queen's Broadway debut also marks a moment in history: they'll become the first drag performer to ever play the part in the Tony award-winning musical.
Billie Eilish's Sheer Minidress Is Covered in Tiny Holes
Billie Eilish just released a new fragrance, aptly titled Eilish No. 2, teasing the sultry woody floral scent on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17. In sync with her latest '90s fashion renaissance, she wore an outfit that was also sultry in nature but still felt very dark and '90s, as is her sartorial signature. Leaning on one hand, both legs tucked beneath her, she sat in a puddle amid a downpour, hair wet along the sides of her face. On her body was a black mesh long-sleeved minidress crocheted full of holes.
