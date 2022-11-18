ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week.

This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets.

And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.

The Jets haven’t beaten the Patriots at Gillette Stadium since they knocked the 2010 Patriots out of the playoffs. It was also the last time the Jets held the lead in the all-time series between the two franchises before New England’s current winning streak began.

What do the Jets have to say about this ahead of a key divisional matchup on Sunday?

Here are five interesting things Jets players and coaches said about the Patriots this week.

It all runs through” Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon has been an elite defender for New England this season. He’s leading the league in sacks with 11.5. He’s one of only a handful of players to earn a “99” overall rating in the Madden video game.

He’s posted a sack in all but two of New England’s games this season. And the Patriots held running back Michael Carter to his lowest rushing total of the season.

“I think it starts up front for them,” Carter said. “They’ve got a good D-line. I think it all pretty much runs through Judon. I think he leads the league in sacks right now? That’s hard to do. Especially when you’ve got the D-linemen that are in the league right now. One of the best eras ever. It’s a big deal for him to be leading the league.”

Belichick’s staff knows “every snake in the grass”

Continuity, experience, and smarts have all been key reasons why the Patriots have been able to outmaneuver the Jets so often over the last two decades, Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

“They’re filled with a bunch of veterans,” Saleh said. “A lot of smart players, a lot of good football players that can look at a formation and diagnose a play before it’s about to happen. And when you can teach all the snakes, because the whole coaching staff knows every snake in the grass, and you can teach it to veterans who know the game of football as well as they do they can jump and do things normal teams can’t do.”

Jets are too young to worry about the Patriots’ streak

While he acknowledges the Patriots’ experience, Saleh said that the Jets are too young to worry about New England’s lengthy winning streak against them.

“We haven’t been here long enough to experience the scars and all that stuff,” Saleh said. “Divisional games are always important because there’s ramifications way down the line from a scenario standpoint. But, it really is just another championship opportunity.”

Quinnen Williams still thinks Mac Jones is a “phenomenal quarterback”

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who had one of New York’s six sacks against New England last month, had plenty of praise for the Patriots including Mac Jones.

“They’ve got a phenomenal team,” Williams said. “Phenomenal quarterback. Great o-line. Hall of fame coach.”

Despite struggles against New England, Jets think it’s about them now

The Patriots have swept the Jets every year since 2016. Even though the Patriots beat the Jets earlier this year, the Jets enter Sunday’s matchup ahead of New England in the standings.

“It’s exciting,” Carter said. “I think last time, just from a personal perspective it was a little bit too much about them, not like about us … It’s always about us.”

