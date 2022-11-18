Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter

As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need.

The Seattle Office of Emergency Management says you can sign up for free emergency alerts by texting SEATTLE to 67283. You can also get customized alerts, which can be set up at alert.seattle.gov.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says you can continue using its website and app, or sign up for text or email alerts. It also has Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Reddit accounts.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it can be found on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

The Washington Emergency Management Division tweeted that its website will still be up.

Meanwhile, the Gig Harbor Police Department told residents not to call 911 should the social media site go offline.

©2022 Cox Media Group