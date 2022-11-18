ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need.

The Seattle Office of Emergency Management says you can sign up for free emergency alerts by texting SEATTLE to 67283. You can also get customized alerts, which can be set up at alert.seattle.gov.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says you can continue using its website and app, or sign up for text or email alerts. It also has Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Reddit accounts.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says it can be found on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

The Washington Emergency Management Division tweeted that its website will still be up.

Meanwhile, the Gig Harbor Police Department told residents not to call 911 should the social media site go offline.

Comments / 70

Isaac Tieber
5d ago

You mean “blue state agencies, throwing literal hissy fits along with blue check elitists who don’t want to hear anything that exists outside of their echo chamber and closing their twitter accounts. Due to nothing more that emotional fragility.”

Reply(2)
44
Two_Tone_ Xlophone
5d ago

lol, Twitter employees are a bunch of petulant cry babies, they were only working 4 hour days and are throwing a hissy fit when being asked to work a solid 8.

Reply
17
Bob Smith
5d ago

Wow. What a propaganda article. 🤣Musk evil, Twitter is the only way to communicate. Yeah no. 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(29)
33
