San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Currently "Delayed Indefinitely"
The first San Diego location of the technologically-advanced Amazon Fresh grocery store is "delayed indefinitely." Amazon Fresh is an ultra-modern marketplace with no checkout required, with the first location opened as Amazon Go in 2017 in the company's home city of Seattle, WA. At Amazon Fresh grocery store, there are no checkout lines. Rather, customers use a "smart" shopping cart called the Amazon Dash Cart, which helps customers find products, automatically identifies items placed in the cart, keeps a running tally of products, and allows patrons to leave without the need to pay on the spot. The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by similar technologies used in self-driving cars. Shoppers merely walk through a special Dash Cart lane, where sensors identify the cart and the items selected, and the transaction is processed using the credit card on file under their Amazon account. Same-day grocery delivery and pickup also are offered directly from Amazon Fresh stores, and customers can obtain their orders at an onsite service counter or at a designated pickup parking spot.
SD Task Force on Homelessness Receives $5M from Bezos Family Fund
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, the largest private gift in the organization’s history, it was announced Tuesday. The RTFH is San Diego’s lead agency in addressing the homelessness crisis and recently released the Regional Community...
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program
The San Diego Association of Governments said it's looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.
Students and staff possibly exposed to tuberculosis at Cal State San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos may have been exposed to tuberculosis this fall semester, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. HHSA Public Health Services and CSUSM officials have worked together to identify and notify those who had...
San Diego's best Black Friday deals, JCPenney offers more than 60% off
SAN DIEGO — Black Friday is right around the corner, and JCPenney offers a discount of more than 60%. It's not just JCPenney; Belk and Macy's are offering an average discount of at least 53%, according to a survey by WalletHub. Office Depot and Office Max offer nearly 50%...
What jobs will have layoffs next? What jobs are here to stay? Tips if you're laid off
SAN DIEGO — More than 20,000 tech workers across 70 companies were laid off this in November 2022. Amazon planned to lay off 10,000 people in the most significant job cut in the company’s history. Last week, Meta Facebook's parent company, Meta, announced the layoff of 11,000 employees.
NBC San Diego
Tenants at Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill Fear Homelessness, Again
Steven Langel has called The Occidental hotel home for the past year and a half. “I was very happy that I have a roof over my head, that I have a place where I can kick back,” said Langel. The hotel currently serves as an SRO, which means it’s...
San Diego County Sees Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has risen to 224, an increase of 24 over the previous day, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. Of those patients, 26 were being treated in intensive care, up from 24 the previous day. The...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
kusi.com
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Fentanyl Deaths Surge in San Diego’s Homeless Community
A fentanyl epidemic that’s hammering San Diego has been particularly devastating for the county’s homeless population. Data from the County Medical Examiner’s Office reveals more than 200 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year and preliminary data for the first quarter of 2022 showed fentanyl deaths among unhoused residents were up 23 percent from the same period last year.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
Whooping cough cases on rise in San Diego County
Respiratory viruses in children, like whooping cough, are overloading local hospitals.
News 8 KFMB
'I tried to bring everybody back': Army Veteran from San Diego helped subdue gunman at Colorado club
Rich Fierro helped disarm the gunman and pinned him to the ground. When the shooter tried to reach for his pistol, Fierro grabbed it and used it as a bludgeon.
CBS 8
