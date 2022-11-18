ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
AFP

Iran crackdown in spotlight at UN rights council

The UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent meeting Thursday to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran. Tara Sepehri Far, an Iran researcher with Human Rights Watch, urged the council to "shine a spotlight on the deepening repression and... hold those responsible accountable."

Comments / 0

Community Policy