Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia
Malaysia's king has named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country's next prime minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament
Thursday briefing: Nicola Sturgeon’s bid for a second Scottish referendum isn’t over … yet
In today’s newsletter: the UK supreme court shot down a legal attempt to force another vote. But that doesn’t mean the SNP is out of options
Iran crackdown in spotlight at UN rights council
The UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent meeting Thursday to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran. Tara Sepehri Far, an Iran researcher with Human Rights Watch, urged the council to "shine a spotlight on the deepening repression and... hold those responsible accountable."
China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
Comments / 0