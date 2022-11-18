ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Jahyae Brown just needed 1 round to go 12-0

By Brandon Williams
 5 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schenectady native Jahyae is now 12-0 after defeating Jader Alves Oliveira via first-round knockout this past weekend at the All-Star Boxing fight card in Portland, ME.

After having his last two scheduled fights moved due to circumstances out of his control, Brown stayed patient, knowing that his opportunity to get back in the ring was coming. When that moment came, Brown didn’t hold back.

“He was just swinging wide punches, so I was just countering, I was throwing in between, I was walking him down,” Brown said. “I just wanted to knock him out because I was just so mad that my fight got re-scheduled, and I just had to get the job done. I feel like God always tests me just to test me mentally to see if I’m going to fold, but you know I just stay focused,” he added.

Brown got right back into the gym after the fight and has his eyes set on a potential title fight next month.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

