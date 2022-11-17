Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team
The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut
Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker
‘He Is Back!’: NBA Fans Are In Shock After Another Monster Game From Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons proved to the world why he was a multiple-time All-Star before the age of 24 in the Brooklyn Nets' 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Simmons led the Nets with an aggressive performance that saw him tally up 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Fans have been...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James is the king of the NBA, and he has been, essentially, the king ever since he stepped foot into the league in 2003. He's also known as King James, which is a nice touch to go with his last name. Yes, LeBron James is royalty in the basketball...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change
Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
Yardbarker
CBS stops showing Cowboys-Vikings game on national broadcast due to lopsided score
CBS seemingly had one of the best games of the week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s late window for Week 11. As it turned out, the game was so lopsided that the network had to pull a move that is utterly embarrassing for one of the teams involved.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks’ Julius Randle has increase in trade value
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is seeing an increase in trade value as he is having a quiet bounce-back season so far this year. With the Knicks reeling at a slow 8-9 start, New York will certainly look to be moving pieces around to improve the roster both now and for future seasons.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
Yardbarker
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
Yardbarker
Knicks on the hunt for next available star according to league executive
The New York Knicks are still searching for their superstar, and one NBA executive believes that New York’s surplus of picks will allow them to be in the hunt for some serious star power. The Knicks have a total of nine draft picks in just the first round over...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood
There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Claims Mavericks Would Try To Trade For Draymond Green If Warriors Made HIm Available
Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is an extremely valuable player to have on one's roster. His communication on defense is elite, and he is a player that is genuinely capable of guarding all five positions. There...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA for the last two seasons. In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season. This season, they are 9-6 in their first 15...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell
Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Makes A Statement After LeBron James Gets Ruled Out For His Fourth Straight Game
In what has already been a frustrating season for the Los Angeles Lakers, they received more bad news on Sunday night after it was announced LeBron James would miss his fourth straight game. After injuring his groin earlier this month, James has been absent from the Lakers lineup, where the...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
Father Time appears to be catching up with LeBron James this season. The King has been playing at the highest level for 20 years, and even at 37, he remains one of the best players in the association. Bron won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and still wants to add more silverware to his cabinets.
Yardbarker
Knicks lose Cam Reddish to injury but Quentin Grimes ‘ready to go’
Quentin Grimes’ situational status is about to change after the New York Knicks suffered a double whammy Friday night at the Bay Area. The Knicks lost rising wing Cam Reddish to a groin injury in a one-sided 111-101 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Grimes only played...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting
Kevin Durant was asked a simple question about who he'd take in a three-point contest - Steph Curry, or his current teammate Yuta Watanabe. Durant had a different answer in mind. "Me," Durant exclaimed. After Kevin Durant was told he couldn't choose himself, he gave a much more regular answer...
