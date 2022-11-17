ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team

The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks’ Julius Randle has increase in trade value

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is seeing an increase in trade value as he is having a quiet bounce-back season so far this year. With the Knicks reeling at a slow 8-9 start, New York will certainly look to be moving pieces around to improve the roster both now and for future seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
Yardbarker

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood

There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Kevin Durant was asked a simple question about who he'd take in a three-point contest - Steph Curry, or his current teammate Yuta Watanabe. Durant had a different answer in mind. "Me," Durant exclaimed. After Kevin Durant was told he couldn't choose himself, he gave a much more regular answer...
