Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa police say two serial burglary suspects are in custody on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to calls about a burglary at a hair salon near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue, when they arrived on the scene, police say they saw a man run away and get into a silver Toyota.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Tulsa on Tuesday. According to police, a man walked into the convenience store, near East 11th Street and South Delaware Avenue, wearing a green hoodie and a medical facemask and asked to purchase cigarettes. Police say when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man lifted his hoodie and revealed a gun and demanded money.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old

Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail After Girlfriend's Death

Police say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Sapulpa house over the weekend is now in jail. Officers arrested Joshua Stafford as he ran from the scene Saturday morning. Police say Stafford and the victim, Brittany Gowdy, had dated for about four months. A family friend said...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed In Craig County Crash

One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Paden’s Smooth Talking Mustang Driver Turns 102

Ray Mayfield is Padan Oklahoma's favorite teenager, and just spend a little time with him and you'll know why. He has lived in Paden his entire life and on Tuesday he turned 102. He is known around Paden not only for being the oldest guy in town, but for the...
PADEN, OK
news9.com

Collinsville Police Department Launches 'Food For Fines' Campaign

The Collinsville Police Department is launching a new campaign to help people struggling financially during the holiday season. The campaign “Food for Fines” gives people an opportunity to clear fines and warrants at a cheaper rate than paying full price for the fees. News On 6's Autumn Bracey...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Transit Releases New App To Help Visually Impaired Riders

Tulsa Transit is using technology to help the visually impaired take advantage of its services. Tulsa Transit has partnered with an app called "Aire," which uses the rider's phone camera to allow a representative within the app to see for the rider to get that person from one spot to the next.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater

Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Bartlesville TikTok Star Talks About His Popular Channel

A young man from Bartlesville has racked up more than 730,000 followers on TikTok filming videos of his reaction to sporting events. We told you about James Droz a few weeks ago during Something to Talk About and on Wednesday he joined us to talk about his TikTok popularity. You...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

