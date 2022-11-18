Read full article on original website
WTVM
Opelika police academy hosts luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area. Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public. People attending the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Chambers County Schools moves forward with closing LaFayette High, consolidating with Valley High
JOHN WEST After years of discussion and failed attempts, the Chambers County Board of Education has finally voted to consolidate Valley High School and LaFayette High School. The new school, which has not been named yet, will be located in Valley adjacent to the Valley Sportsplex. The new location was chosen over a secondary site located in LaFayette off Highway 50.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
opelikaobserver.com
East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations
OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 11/22/22: Kids Must Learn Gun Safety
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, a child brought a gun to school…this time it was a fifth grader in Harris County. Luckily, some other students were brave enough to report the gun, and the staff at Creekside Intermediate School resolved the situation with no one getting hurt. As...
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Commission Inducts New Commissioners
LEE COUNTY — Last week, the Lee County Commission held its first meeting with two new commissioners. Tony Langley will fill the District 4 seat formerly held by Robert Ham, while John Andrew Harris will serve District 5, formerly held by Richard LaGrand Sr. ADECA GRANT:. The commission approved...
Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season. The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
WTVM
Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need. “We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.
auburntigers.com
'Welcome to the Club': Hudson Foundation salutes students
AUBURN, Ala. – For the first time in three years, the Hudson Family Foundation welcomed 1,200 elementary school students to its Legends Club pep rally Thursday at Neville Arena. Students from Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools Tiger Walked into the venue, greeted by Aubie,...
WTVM
Local attorney weighs in on lawsuit to delay early in-person voting on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Georgia will be able to go to the polls beginning this Saturday for early voting in the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. That’s after an appeals court judge today denied a state motion to block an earlier ruling...
WTVM
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
opelikaobserver.com
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
WTVM
Troup County Fire Department battles Hogansville structure fire
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire on Highway 29 near Hogansville. Hogansville Police Department says the incident occurred on the highway north of the city. According to a social media post from the agency, the smoke was “drafting into the city.”
WTVM
Lee County officials warning public of jury scam
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WTVM
Weekend Columbus house fire displaces 2 people
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weekend house fire has displaced two people in Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire started in the crawl space under a residence on 44th Street, where a space heater was in use. No one was injured. However, $20,000 worth of items...
wrbl.com
Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck. Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m.
wrbl.com
Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
