Read full article on original website
Related
Republican Lisa Murkowski Wins Alaska Senate Reelection
The three-term senator, one of few moderates in the chamber, fended off a challenge from Donald Trump's endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Sen. Patty Murray expected to become third in line for presidency
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) will likely become the first woman to serve as the Senate pro tempore, which would make her third in line for president of the United States. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his intention to nominate Murray for the position on...
Knight has 2 goals, assist as US beats Canada again, 4-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist, Nicole Hensley stopped 22 shots, and the United States beat Canada for the third straight time, 4-2 in the Rivalry Series on Sunday night. Abby Roque and Savannah Harmon also scored for the U.S., which won 4-3 in...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0