WWE Files For Trademark on Valhalla
WWE has filed a new Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan-related trademark for “Valhalla.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark application on November 16th for the term, with the full description listed below:. Mark For: VALHALLA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
Updated Lineup for AAW The Windy City Classiv XVII
– AAW Pro Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the promotion’s Windy City Classic XVII event. It’s scheduled for Friday, November 25 in Merrionette Park, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Highspots.tv. Here’s the lineup:. * AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defends against 2022...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Britt Baker Comments On Feud With Saraya, Says They’re ‘At War’ Over AEW
Britt Baker isn’t yet done with Saraya, taking to social media to comment on their rivalry following their match at AEW Full Gear. Baker, who lost to Saraya at Saturday’s PPV, posted to Twitter on Monday to comment on their battle. Baker posted:. “I started training around the...
The House of Black Makes Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black are back on AEW TV, making their return on this week’s Dynamite. Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart returned on tonight’s show to attack The Factory and Best Friends during a confrontation between the two factions. As the segment was progressing, the lights went out and the mic cut off. The lights returned with Hart at the top of the stage and the three men in the ring, taking out everyone.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends are teaming up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Angelo Parker, Matt Menard & Daniel...
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we’re in Thanksgiving week! While the main roster is racing toward Survivor Series this Saturday, the Tuesday Night brand has NXT Deadline to look forward to on December 10th. We’ll likely get some hype starting for that this week, but in the meantime we also have an NXT North American Championship match as Wes Lee defends one-on-one against the man who lost the title to Lee in Carmelo Hayes! Plus Cora Jade and Wendy Choo go head to head in the ring, while Zoey Stark looks to solidify her heel turn in a match against Sol Ruca and Toxic Attraction kicks off the show. Plus, SCRYPTS is supposed to make his debut so we’ll see how that goes.
Bryan Danielson on What He Would Want to Do for His Last Match Ever
– During a recent edition of One Fall with Ron Funches, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about what he envisions for his last wrestling match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bryan Danielson on his last match: “I would like to wrestle until, I would like to wrestle a match...
Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is headed to a World Title match against MJF after he won the World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. Starks defeated Ethan Page on tonight’s tonight’s show, with a series of spears. Starks previously defeated Brian Cage on last week’s Rampage, and then Lance...
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Potentially Coming to Nashville
WrestleMania could be on its way to Nashville in 2027, according to a new report. The Tenneseean reports that according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon, there is a verbal commitment for WWE to host what would be WrestleMania 43 in the city if it builds a proposed enclosed stadium.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results & Updated Standings
NJPW ran night two of their Super Junior Tag League today at Tokyo Arena Tachikawa, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Oscar Loiwe & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima. * Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale def. Jado, Master Wato,...
411’s Tales from The Territories Episode 8 Report: ‘WCCW: Wrestling’s Lone Star Legacy’
-Not sure if it was done on purpose but it’s November 22nd and we are off to Dallas, TX. Let’s get to it!. -Round Table: Brian Adias, Jimmy Garvin, Kevin Von Erich, David Manning, and Chavo Guerrero Jr. -Chavo mentions he grew up in the business and wrestling...
Scorpio Sky Reportedly Medically Cleared To Return To Ring
Scorpio Sky has been out of action for a while due to injury, and he’s reportedly been cleared to return to the ring. Sky was dealing with an injury as he noted back in June, and has been off TV since he lost the AEW TV Championship on the July 6th episode of Dynamite.
