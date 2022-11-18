Jessica Alba Once Felt Her Lifestyle Advice Was More ‘Grounded’ Than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow has supplied a lot of lifestyle advice and products for her fans through her popular Goop brand . Fellow film star Jessica Alba also similarly dabbles in the field with her Honest Company.

But when comparing the two, Alba felt her advice was a bit more down to Earth than Paltrow’s.

How Jessica Alba first got the idea for building the Honest Company

Jessica Alba | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Alba has made a fortune off of her contributions to cinema. But the actor was able to add more to her net worth thanks to her Honest company. The company has grown into a multi-faceted lifestyle brand dedicated to maintaining and improving the health of its consumers. But when Alba first launched the company, its primarily focused on the development and distribution of child products. It was a fitting goal for the brand considering motherhood inspired the idea in the first place.

“I got the idea as a first-time parent. I had an allergic reaction to a product and I did research. I found out there are a lot of potentially harmful chemicals in everyday products, from laundry detergent to beauty products to personal care products. There really wasn’t rigor in the same way around testing products for safety before they’re brought into the marketplace the way there is in Europe,” Alba once said in an interview with Teen Vogue .

Alba wanted to find a brand of more reliable products to use. But after realizing they came in very limited supply, Alba decided to try and develop the products herself.

“I wanted a brand that had safer alternative, an accessible price point, and a beautiful design. My daughter’s name is Honor and she inspired me to start the company ! That’s where the name comes from. I wanted to have a direct relationship with people and be able to tell my story. That’s why I launched online with a subscription e-commerce business model,” she explained.

Jessica Alba felt her lifestyle advice was more grounded than Gwyneth Paltrow’s

Alba expanded her company to include lifestyle products and advice to accommodate her growing customers.

“And we’ve even got into health and wellness, nutrition, because our customers asked us,” she once said in an interview with Cityline .

But Alba hasn’t been the only actor who got into the business of health and lifestyle. Gwyneth Paltrow found Goop in 2008. It started out as a weekly newsletter, and expanded into a multi-million dollar company that also specializes in health and beauty advice. Alba, however, once felt that the lifestyle advice she gave might have been more relatable than Paltrow’s. In a 2013 interview with NY Daily News (via Mirror ), Alba addressed the comparison while talking about her own lifestyle help.

“Gwyneth Paltrow probably lives a very similar lifestyle, but I didn’t grow up with a bunch of money, so my tips are much more grounded: repurposing things and making things at home,” Alba remarked.

Which company has earned more: Goop or Honest company?

When it comes to overall worth, Celebrity net worth has asserted that Paltrow has the edge. Paltrow has reportedly earned $200 million for her work in comparison to Alba’s current $100 million .

But over the years, Alba’s Honest Company seems to have made more than Goop. At its peak, Honest Company was allegedly worth $1.7 billion. Having a sizable stake in the company, this number substantially added to Alba’s net worth. Paltrow’s Goop, however, was worth $250 million. Of course, the amount of revenue they’ve both brought in may fluctuate with time and circumstances.

