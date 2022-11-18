ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Killed University of Idaho students spent their final hours stopping for a late-night snack at a food truck and posting they were so 'lucky'

By Natalie Musumeci
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvlfE_0jFAcEav00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0QvK_0jFAcEav00
Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

  • Four student pals at University of Idaho were stabbed to death in what police have called a "targeted attack."
  • The victims have been identified as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.
  • The killer — or killers — responsible for their deaths remains on the loose and no suspects have been identified.

Four close friends and students at the University of Idaho were stabbed to death in what police have called an "isolated, targeted attack" that unfolded over the weekend at an off-campus rental home shared by three of the victims.

The early morning November 13 slayings of 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves and 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle — who were reportedly dating — have shaken the small, quiet town of Moscow, Idaho.

The three women were sorority members, while Chapin was part of a fraternity.

The killer — or killers — responsible for their deaths remains on the loose and the chief of the Moscow Police Department said investigators have not yet identified a suspect as he urged the community to "stay vigilant."

Many details surrounding the deaths still remain unknown.

Below is a timeline of what is known about what the victims were doing in the hours before they were murdered and in the aftermath of their bodies being discovered by police on November 13 just before noon inside of the home about a mile away from the college.

Goncalves posted that she was "one lucky girl" on November 12

In what would become her final Instagram post, Goncalves, posted four photos, including a snap of herself and the three other victims, to Instagram on November 12 at 8:57 p.m. local time — several hours before authorities believe the murders happened.

"One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday 🤍," the senior captioned the post that showed her and her pals with ear-to-ear smiles.

The victims had a night out before they were killed on November 13

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said that investigators had learned that Chapin and Kernodle attended a party on the University of Idaho campus on the night of November 12, while Mogen and Goncalves hung out at a downtown bar.

Fry asked "if anyone in our community or across our nation has any information about these times or the victims' whereabouts" to notify authorities.

A stop at a late-night food truck

Video shows Mogen and Goncalves at a popular, late-night food truck in the hours before the killings.

The pals can be seen ordering up a plate of carbonara from Grub Truckers at around 1:30 a.m. local time on November 13, according to a livestream broadcast by the food truck on the site Twitch.

In the video from the food truck, Mogen and Goncalves were seen talking with others as they waited for their grub.

Food truck manager Joseph Woodall told CNN that the women did not appear to be in distress or danger at the time.

The victims arrived at the home where they were killed after 1:45 a.m. on November 13

Mogen, Goncalves, Chapin and Kernodle all arrived at the shared home on King Road in Moscow sometime after 1:45 a.m. on November 13, according to Fry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sR2ci_0jFAcEav00
The off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, where four university students were found stabbed to death.

Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Goncalves, Kernodle, and Mogen lived with roommates at the rental home, according to the Idaho Statesman . Chapin was going to spend the night at the residence with Kernodle, whom he was dating, his mother told the news outlet.

Slain the early morning hours

The four victims were stabbed to death at the home "in the early morning hours" of November 13, according to Fry.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told ABC News that it is believed that the killings occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Two roommates were home at the time of the attack , said Fry, who suggested that they were not witnesses to the murders.

911 call for an 'unconscious individual' made hours later the next day

Officers with the Moscow Police Department received a 911 call at 11:58 a.m. local time on November 13 for a report of an "unconscious individual" and responded to the home.

When police arrived at the scene for a "caregiving check," they discovered the bodies of Mogen, Goncalves, Chapin and Kernodle.

Fry would not tell reporters who called 911, and police don't know why the call was made hours after the friends were killed.

"We don't know why that call came in at noon and not in the middle of the night," said Fry.

The two roommates who were home at the time of the attack were not hurt and Fry refused to say what they told police.

There were no signs of forced entry, but the door of the residence was open when police arrived at the scene, Fry noted.

"We're focusing on everyone who may be coming and going from that residence," said Fry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDumG_0jFAcEav00
Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios

Police walk back assurances that there is no community threat

In the days after the killings, police stressed that there was "no imminent threat to the community at large," but officials have since walked back those statements as no suspects have been identified.

"We do not have a suspect at this time and that individual is still out there," Fry said on November 16.

He added, "We cannot say that there is no threat to the community and as we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times."

Fry explained that investigators "still believe" the attack to be "targeted," however, "the reality is there is still a person out there who committed four horrible, horrible crimes."

The FBI and state police are helping investigate the murders.

Latah County Coroner rules the cause of death was a homicidal stabbing, per multiple news reports

"It would have had to been a large knife," Cathy Mabbutt told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Thursday. The murder weapon has not been found.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Ex-Boyfriend Now Caring For Dog Found Spared At Crime Scene

The ex-boyfriend of one University of Idaho victim is now caring for the dog found unharmed at the crime scene where four students were tragically murdered last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.Jack DeCoeur, the 26-year-old on again off again boyfriend of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, was photographed this week with the dog – named Murphy – he and Kaylee shared prior to her murder on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Moscow Police Department revealed a dog was recovered unharmed at the off-campus home where Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were...
MOSCOW, ID
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
allthatsinteresting.com

Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating A Patient’s Foot In Order To Display It At Her Family’s Taxidermy Shop

Mary K. Brown allegedly took a dying patient’s foot without his permission. He told another nurse that he “felt everything.”. A criminal complaint recently filed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin accuses a 38-year-old nurse of amputating the foot of a 62-year-old patient against his will — and against a doctor’s orders.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found After Missing California Mom Leaves Behind Bloody Mess of a Scene

The remains of a 25-year-old mother of two—who police believed was in grave danger after going missing and leaving a large pile of blood in her Southern California home—have been discovered. Detectives on Sunday afternoon located the remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a press release. Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo. Castillo disappeared on the evening of November 10. Police responded to Castillo’s Wood Ranch area home after her sister returned to their shared apartment...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Insider

Insider

674K+
Followers
37K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy