cbs4indy.com
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street.
cbs4indy.com
Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests 18-year-old accused of October murder
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the death of man was shot and killed back in October. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar. On the night of...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared...
cbs4indy.com
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
DELPHI, Ind. — Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau’s role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could’ve been committed by more than one person. When prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said in court on...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges...
cbs4indy.com
1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just before midnight, police responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. They located a person with...
cbs4indy.com
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis police officer cited for drunk driving after crash in Ohio, open container found in car
FAIRBORN, Ohio — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer has been put on administrative duty after Ohio highway patrol found an open alcohol container in his crashed car and cited him for a DUI. Sgt. Peter Fekkes, a 21-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was issued a summons...
cbs4indy.com
‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal
FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
cbs4indy.com
Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD, City of Indianapolis ordered to release unedited body camera footage from Herman Whitfield III’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — The attorney for the City of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers involved in a man’s in-custody death has until November 28 to make the full, unedited police body camera videos available to the plaintiffs. This is in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf...
cbs4indy.com
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
cbs4indy.com
Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the...
cbs4indy.com
Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen was chained and shackled, clad in a Kevlar vest over a yellow prison jumpsuit, as two corrections officers led him into a packed Carroll County courtroom to listen to arguments about the public release of the evidence that led to his arrest for alleged killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek more than five years ago.
cbs4indy.com
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.
cbs4indy.com
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there...
cbs4indy.com
Mom calls for justice 6 years after Flora fire killed her 4 girls, ‘I pray every day something comes out’
FLORA, Ind. — “It’s hard for me. When I say it’s hard, it’s mind-boggling.”. Gaylin Rose took a work break from her Northern California job just to talk with us. From the front seat of her car, she described her now, no-frills life. “I just...
