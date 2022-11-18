ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Dees in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrests 18-year-old accused of October murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the death of man was shot and killed back in October. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar. On the night of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one man was killed and two more people were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Just before midnight, police responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. They located a person with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal

FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen was chained and shackled, clad in a Kevlar vest over a yellow prison jumpsuit, as two corrections officers led him into a packed Carroll County courtroom to listen to arguments about the public release of the evidence that led to his arrest for alleged killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek more than five years ago.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

