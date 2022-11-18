DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen was chained and shackled, clad in a Kevlar vest over a yellow prison jumpsuit, as two corrections officers led him into a packed Carroll County courtroom to listen to arguments about the public release of the evidence that led to his arrest for alleged killing Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek more than five years ago.

