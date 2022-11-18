EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after an early morning head-on car crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road just before 5:45 a.m. on November 22. Deputies said that responding medics determined that the driver of one of the vehicles, Eddie Lloyd Jenks, 23, of Fall Creek, has suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died. Deputies said that evidence at the scene seemed to show that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

