Cottage Grove Sentinel
Council weighs in on Municipal Court Report, unhoused, infrastructure
November 22 - The City of Cottage Grove and Lane County Public Works are working together to annex six sections of road right-of-ways, which total approximately a mile and half combined. City Planner Eric Mongan gave some background at a Nov. 14 city council meeting. He described the purpose of the annexations, which would “initiate the process that allows the City to obtain jurisdiction for the roads by requesting their surrender from Lane County” according to a City memorandum.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Community Sharing announces holiday box & gift giveaway
November 22 - When a local lumber mill closed in 1982, forcing dozens of families into an economic crisis, caring Cottage Grove residents founded the Community Sharing Program. Today, the program serves over 5,500 individuals who rely on Community Sharing to help them meet their basic needs. In addition to the goods and services it provides to people, Community Sharing also offers opportunities to participate in rewarding volunteer work in its food pantry, office and community garden. More than 70 volunteers help keep the organization running smoothly year-round.
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
KDRV
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Un-housed overflow tent camp filling up
November 22 - Just before dawn last Saturday, the overnight low was a bitter 17 degrees. For the first 30 residents of the City of Cottage Grove’s overflow tent site on 12th Street, their thin nylon tent pitched inside a fenced gravel lot offered little protection from the cold.
Oregon sheriffs blow off enforcement of new gun law
Although Oregon residents voted this month that the state should require permits for gun purchases and criminally prohibit certain ammunition magazines, at least five sheriffs plan to disregard the new law.
kezi.com
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
KGW
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake off Oregon coast Friday morning; no damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday morning off the Oregon coast, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Coos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or advisories were issued.
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
klcc.org
Oregon woman faces fraud charges after enrolling her dead spouse in three colleges and universities
A federal grand jury in Medford has returned a nine-count indictment against a Central Point woman for fraudulently obtaining over $36,000 in federal student aid…by enrolling her dead spouse in three different colleges and universities. Between September 2017 and April 2019, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering allegedly signed up her late...
kezi.com
Man not wearing seatbelt passes away in head-on collision, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after an early morning head-on car crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road just before 5:45 a.m. on November 22. Deputies said that responding medics determined that the driver of one of the vehicles, Eddie Lloyd Jenks, 23, of Fall Creek, has suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died. Deputies said that evidence at the scene seemed to show that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
kptv.com
OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
KATU.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Stained glass and candlelight holiday celebration returns to the Cottage Grove Museum
November 22 - The Cottage Grove Museum’s annual holiday event, Stained Glass and Candlelight, will return after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cottage Grove Museum, 147 North H St., in Cottage Grove’s historic Northwest Neighborhood. The museum will resume...
