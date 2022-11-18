Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff
Offset "misses everything" about Takeoff. The tragic rap star - who was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has admitted that he wants to see him smile again.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Masked Singer’s Scarecrow on Special Unmasking: ‘I Begged Fox to Let Me’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 9 “Fright Night.”]. Scarecrow didn’t just turn heads in her film past — she also did just that in the latest Masked Singer. Scarecrow shocked everyone by announcing she was bowing out and...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Modern Family’ & More Thanksgiving 2022 TV Marathons
While you may be ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, TV is giving viewers plenty to binge on for the holiday with a wide selection of marathons and fan-favorite programming. Whether you’re looking for a good laugh with comedies such as Modern Family, Seinfeld, or The Office, or you’re more into familial dramas like Gilmore Girls, The Godfather, or Yellowstone, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up the selection sure to satisfy any tastes with the Thanksgiving Day 2022 programming slate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Viola Davis 'will take herself out for dinner' if she wins an EGOT
Viola Davis plans to "take [herself] out to dinner" if she becomes an EGOT recipient. The 57-year-old actress has won a host of accolades during her career, including an Emmy, an Oscar and two Tony awards - and Viola has now revealed how she'll celebrate if she completes the EGOT set by winning a Grammy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Andy Cohen needed a nanny 'because he has five jobs'
Andy Cohen hired a nanny because he has "five serious jobs". The 54-year-old TV star - who has daughter Lucy Eve, six months, and son Benjamin Allen, three - is open and honest about having to hire a nanny, and Andy admits that he's in a "fortunate" position. He said:...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cheryl Burke compares Dancing with the Stars exit to getting divorced
Cheryl Burke has likened her 'Dancing with the Stars' exit to getting divorced. The 38-year-old dancer walked away from the TV show at the end of season 31, and Cheryl has now compared her exit to her recent divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence. Cheryl told the New York Post newspaper's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Liam Gallagher set to headline Boardmasters
Liam Gallagher is set to headline Boardmasters in August 2023. The 50-year-old singer - who shot to global stardom as the lead singer of Oasis - has been confirmed as one of the headline acts for the surf and music festival in Cornwall, which is being staged between August 9 and 13.
WFMZ-TV Online
'A beautiful family moment of love': John Bryan speaks out about 'toe-sucking' Duchess of York photos
John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently "sucking" the Duchess of York's toes was a "totally innocent beautiful family moment of love". The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn't a sexual moment but part of a fun "game" with the duchess' daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Comments / 0