Polk County, IA

KCCI.com

Plans for new Boone wellness center could be dropped

BOONE, Iowa — A much-talked-about wellness center may not come to fruition in Boone. The city appears to be dropping plans to build a Boone Wellness Center. The city council won't hold another special election on the proposed recreation center. Boone voters rejected the proposal back in March. Supporters...
BOONE, IA
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads

CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
CRESTON, IA
Des Moines family races to find caregiver amid nursing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family experiencing the direct impact of the nursing shortage is speaking up and hoping for help. Eight-year-old Isaac Berger has Down Syndrome. His parents, Heidi and Howard Berger, say it mostly impacts his respiratory system and that their son has had a lot of complications with his airway.
DES MOINES, IA
More Iowans opting for premade Thanksgiving meal kits

WAUKEE, Iowa — Some Iowans are looking for easier ways to prep their Thanksgiving meals. Hy-Vee in Waukee gave us an inside look at how their holiday meal kits are made. Over 2,500 orders will be placed in the Des Moines metro, which means boxes will be filled with ready-to-go holiday meals.
WAUKEE, IA
Quiet and tranquil weather persists for the holiday week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We overachieved in the temperature department today hitting the mid 50s across the state. With mainly clear skies in place tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Increasing clouds will move in for our Wednesday and temperatures tomorrow should be back up into the 50s. Thursday sill features lots of clouds and a very slim shower chance, many of us will stay dry. Great driving weather for the holiday. Our weather pattern stays pretty consistent. We are staying in the 40s through next week with minimal precip chances at this point int time.
DES MOINES, IA
Quiet and easy weather for Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a nice day with warmer temperatures nearing 50 degrees. The next two days should hit the lower 50s. There’s a small chance for a shower or two on Thanksgiving, but not looking like a washout by any means. It’ll turn breezy on Friday, but sunny. Temperatures stay in the 40s for the early part of next week. Quiet weather otherwise for the time being!
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines City Council to consider skyscraper proposal

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday will look at plans for a 33-story skyscraper downtown. The building may replace the old Kaleidoscope at the Hub on Walnut Street. It would have 360 apartments with commercial space on the first floor. The building would remain...
DES MOINES, IA
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
DES MOINES, IA
Plans for a Des Moines skyscraper back on track

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a $133 million, 33-story apartment tower are back on track for downtown Des Moines. The eastern half of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub at 5th and Walnut may soon be transformed. Developer Joe Teeling is dusting off plans for a tower that would change downtown in a big way.
DES MOINES, IA

