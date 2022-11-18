Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Plans for new Boone wellness center could be dropped
BOONE, Iowa — A much-talked-about wellness center may not come to fruition in Boone. The city appears to be dropping plans to build a Boone Wellness Center. The city council won't hold another special election on the proposed recreation center. Boone voters rejected the proposal back in March. Supporters...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
KCCI.com
Many metro hospitals operating at full capacity with rising RSV infections
DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost 940 Iowans tested positive for RSV in the first week of November, that's an increase of 128 cases from the week before. As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, doctors hope people are more cautious about interacting with each other because of RSV concerns.
KCCI.com
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
KCCI.com
Goats, sheep and pigs among the dozens of animals rescued from Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa returned to Des Moines Wednesday after a large-scale rescue operation that took two days. Over 100 animals were found dead on the eastern Iowa property. The ARL returned with a large number of rescued goats, sheep and pigs. The...
KCCI.com
Des Moines tries new technique to solve an age-old odor problem
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is easy on the eyes — but sometimes, not so easy on the nose. The city says it is closer to cutting down the smell that sometimes wafts through the city from meat processing plants. "It smells like dog food basically,” said...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family races to find caregiver amid nursing shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family experiencing the direct impact of the nursing shortage is speaking up and hoping for help. Eight-year-old Isaac Berger has Down Syndrome. His parents, Heidi and Howard Berger, say it mostly impacts his respiratory system and that their son has had a lot of complications with his airway.
KCCI.com
More Iowans opting for premade Thanksgiving meal kits
WAUKEE, Iowa — Some Iowans are looking for easier ways to prep their Thanksgiving meals. Hy-Vee in Waukee gave us an inside look at how their holiday meal kits are made. Over 2,500 orders will be placed in the Des Moines metro, which means boxes will be filled with ready-to-go holiday meals.
KCCI.com
Quiet and tranquil weather persists for the holiday week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We overachieved in the temperature department today hitting the mid 50s across the state. With mainly clear skies in place tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Increasing clouds will move in for our Wednesday and temperatures tomorrow should be back up into the 50s. Thursday sill features lots of clouds and a very slim shower chance, many of us will stay dry. Great driving weather for the holiday. Our weather pattern stays pretty consistent. We are staying in the 40s through next week with minimal precip chances at this point int time.
KCCI.com
Quiet and easy weather for Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a nice day with warmer temperatures nearing 50 degrees. The next two days should hit the lower 50s. There’s a small chance for a shower or two on Thanksgiving, but not looking like a washout by any means. It’ll turn breezy on Friday, but sunny. Temperatures stay in the 40s for the early part of next week. Quiet weather otherwise for the time being!
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council approves nearly $330,000 for engineering study
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is looking at converting Grand Street and Locust Street downtown into two-way traffic. City council members voted on Monday to approve nearly $330,000 for an engineering study. The city engineer did say the goal is to cut down on speeding...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KCCI.com
Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council to consider skyscraper proposal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday will look at plans for a 33-story skyscraper downtown. The building may replace the old Kaleidoscope at the Hub on Walnut Street. It would have 360 apartments with commercial space on the first floor. The building would remain...
KCCI.com
Northern Vessel coffee shop holds grand opening for Keo Way location
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new coffee shop on Keo Way had its grand opening on Monday. Northern Vessel is located at 1201 Keo Way in a 110-year-old building that used to be home to a rug manufacturer. The developer spent three years renovating the building. Along with Northern...
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
KCCI.com
Plans for a Des Moines skyscraper back on track
DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a $133 million, 33-story apartment tower are back on track for downtown Des Moines. The eastern half of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub at 5th and Walnut may soon be transformed. Developer Joe Teeling is dusting off plans for a tower that would change downtown in a big way.
KCCI.com
Two people charged with animal neglect after cats found abandoned in van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines residents face charges for allegedly keeping seven neglected cats in a van. Christopher Lester and Cheryl Lewis were arrested on Monday. They both face seven counts of animal neglect. Police say they discovered the animals after the van was towed from some...
