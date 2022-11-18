DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We overachieved in the temperature department today hitting the mid 50s across the state. With mainly clear skies in place tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Increasing clouds will move in for our Wednesday and temperatures tomorrow should be back up into the 50s. Thursday sill features lots of clouds and a very slim shower chance, many of us will stay dry. Great driving weather for the holiday. Our weather pattern stays pretty consistent. We are staying in the 40s through next week with minimal precip chances at this point int time.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO