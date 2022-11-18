It's about time! I used to help out several shelters years ago and heard stories of many cats who couldn't walk correctly or scratch in their litter boxes because they remained in pain for years after the procedure. Many are then surrendered because they won't go into the litter pan and start to relieve themselves on the floor nearby. Many also become severely depressed and lethargic. It's also dangerous because they have no defense against being attacked by other animals because they can no longer climb trees & fences outside, or jump onto counters with their painful feet to get away. It's truly barbaric and painful and so detrimental to the cat's mental health and joy! My cats don't scratch my furniture because I have scratching posts and cat trees for them to climb and scratch on all over the house so please try that instead! Or, better yet, just don't get a cat to begin with if you're not going to let it be a cat!!!!! ♥️/ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ\♥️
