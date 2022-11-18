ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

ugottabekiddingme
5d ago

It's about time! I used to help out several shelters years ago and heard stories of many cats who couldn't walk correctly or scratch in their litter boxes because they remained in pain for years after the procedure. Many are then surrendered because they won't go into the litter pan and start to relieve themselves on the floor nearby. Many also become severely depressed and lethargic. It's also dangerous because they have no defense against being attacked by other animals because they can no longer climb trees & fences outside, or jump onto counters with their painful feet to get away. It's truly barbaric and painful and so detrimental to the cat's mental health and joy! My cats don't scratch my furniture because I have scratching posts and cat trees for them to climb and scratch on all over the house so please try that instead! Or, better yet, just don't get a cat to begin with if you're not going to let it be a cat!!!!! ♥️/ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ\♥️

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot in Allentown on Tuesday dies

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person who was shot in Allentown Tuesday has died, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, city police said. Officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP warn of rise in cases of check washing in Berks

READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning ahead of the holidays. They want people to be vigilant with their mail, especially those who plan to send someone a check. They are cautioning about an uptick in people "washing checks." Locally, there have been at least...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot

Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts

READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after 2 shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found two adult...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premium cheese board business growing with 1st brick-and-mortar shop in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for Super Bowl parties and cozy winter get-togethers, a new cheese shop is set to open in early 2023 on Bethlehem's South Side. The Aging Moon, a business specializing in premium cheese boards, is expected to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in late January on Mechanic Street, near Bonn Place Brewing Co., owner Abby Hudock said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church delivers food to people's homes for Thanksgiving

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Senior pastor Jimmie Rivera of City Limits Assembly of God says he wants to show some love this time of year, and he's been doing just that for years. The church has been helping to feed the people of Allentown for over 25 years, offering turkeys and sides for anyone that needs it for their Thanksgiving dinner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

30-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by propane truck in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Allentown Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo's hat and headphones lie in the middle of Oxford Street in Allentown for hours after his body is taken away by the Lehigh County Coroner. Officials say Arroyo was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Hanover Twp. man gets 5 years for dealing heroin

A Hanover Twp. man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for dealing heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors said Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, was caught during a Drug Enforcement Administration wiretap conspiring with others to distribute heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area. Hale also sold heroin...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

